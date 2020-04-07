Bitcoin is booming, albeit slower than actions but nonetheless in the greens. On the other hand, crypto mining is witnessing a revolution in these evolutionary times when the whole world is under lockdown. Reportedly, a tech company, BitHull S.A, has introduced two crypto miners that developed the latest lease of life for the mining enthusiast that are in homes due to the mass lockdown.

Developed around the new Field Programmable Gate Array or FPGA technology, the product generates a unique profit earning opportunity for the new as well as expert crypto miners.

New Crypto mining company claims high profits

The two multi-algorithm miners from the platform could be employed for mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero, and Litecoin. BH is the basic product from BitHull with relatively moderate consumption of power of about 550W, while BH Miner Box is a combination of six BH Miner units linked together. The unit creates low noise; therefore, it could be used in homes or any other place.

Hash Rate: BH Miner: 360 TH/s, 60 GH/s, 15 GH/s, and 3 MH/s for Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Monero (XMR) respectively.

BH Miners Box: 2160 TH/s, 360 GH/s, 90 GH/s, and 18 MH/s for BTC, LTC, ETH, and XMR, respectively.

Profit & Power Consumption (BH Miners Box): BTC: $7951.95 profit monthly, LTC: $18.64k profit monthly, ETH: $25.78k profit monthly, XMR: $29.06k profit monthly

The new crypto mining gear claims that the monthly power cost is $285, and the calculations were made on the basis of the cost of $0.12/kWh. While BitHull encourages its customers to carry out verification of the above-mentioned details in real-time by with the help of a reliable online calculator.

Irrespective of any fluctuations in the price or the difficulty in mining changes, both the products would remain profitable.