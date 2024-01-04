Bitcoin (BTC) $46782.6 -0.37%
Ethereum (ETH) $2305.23 -1.11%
Litecoin (LTC) $66.89 -1.14%
Binance Coin (BNB) $304.536 +0.29%
Ripple (XRP) $0.57271 -0.83%
Solana (SOL) $102.159 +4.55%
Cardano (ADA) $0.528365 -2.25%
Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08045 -1.14%
Tron (TRX) $0.104078 -0.06%
Toncoin (TON) $2.2731 -0.14%
Chainlink (LINK) $14.077 -0.42%
Shiba INU (SHIB) $0.000009486 -0.96%

Crypto market experiences $100 billion washout, analysts consider it normal

2 mins read
Crypto

Most read

Bitcoin mining stocks surge in trading volume, outpacing tech giants

Ethereum Price Prediction 2024-2033: Will ETH reach $8000 soon?

Imran Khan Takes Responsibility for Controversial Article in The Economist

Revolutionizing Outdoor Cooking with an AI-powered Perfecta Grill

$JTC Network, a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focused on Legal Enforcement, To List On BitMart Exchange

Contents
1. Crypto market Normalcy in 5% corrections
2. The role of long positions and leveraged trading
3. Rumors and speculation on SEC’s role
Share link:

TL;DR

  • A $100 billion crypto loss in 24 hours is normal now.
  • Leveraged trading and high demand fuel market volatility.
  • SEC ETF decisions crucial, $30k Bitcoin retreat possible.

In a recent turn of events, the cryptocurrency market has seen a significant downturn, with a staggering $100 billion being wiped out in less than 24 hours. 

Despite the alarming figures, industry analysts are asserting that such flash crashes and market washouts are becoming increasingly common and, in some cases, necessary for the health of the market.

Crypto market Normalcy in 5% corrections

The total crypto market capitalization has plummeted from a 21-month high of $1.82 trillion to approximately $1.71 trillion. While this may appear as a substantial loss, it’s worth noting that 5% market corrections are now regarded as normal occurrences in the digital asset markets. This is particularly relevant in a landscape where leverage plays a significant role in trading activities.

Technical analyst ‘CrediBULL Crypto’ noted that the market’s funding rates had already returned to baseline levels before the recent drop. Funding rates represent the fees paid by traders to maintain leveraged positions, and when they decrease, it indicates a reduced appetite for leverage. 

Furthermore, open interest, which signifies the number of open, unsettled contracts, had been declining before the market downturn.

While there were some liquidations associated with the market drop, these were considered average and not indicative of an overheated or overleveraged market. In essence, the recent correction is seen as a healthy and necessary adjustment for the crypto market.

The role of long positions and leveraged trading

Data from Coinglass revealed that there were nearly $700 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, with approximately 85% of them being long positions, predominantly involving Bitcoin (BTC). 

Analyst Willy Woo observed that long demand in the system was becoming excessively high, leading to what is known as a “basis trade.” This strategy involves buying spot BTC while simultaneously shorting perpetual futures to collect the funding rate paid by bullish speculators.

This type of leverage flushout occurred earlier in December as well, with analysts attributing it to “over-leveraged derivatives degens.” It emphasizes the volatility and risk inherent in leveraged trading, which can amplify market movements.

Rumors and speculation on SEC’s role

Some have speculated that the recent crypto crash might be linked to a report suggesting that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would not approve any spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the near term. 

However, industry experts maintain optimism, anticipating a batch of ETF approvals by January 10, which marks the first deadline for the Ark 21 Shares Exchange Traded Product (ETP).

Despite the market’s resilience and the anticipation of ETF approvals, concerns loom over potential SEC rejections, which could lead to Bitcoin prices retreating to the $30,000 range.

At the time of this report, the cryptocurrency markets have shown signs of stabilization. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $43,197, while Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands for $2,291.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton is an experienced journalist specializing in blockchain-based technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency. He dabbles in daily crypto news rich with well-researched stats. He adds aesthetic appeal, adding a human face to technology.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Cleanspark
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark boosts efficiency with significant Bitmain S21 deal

Bonk
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bonk’s 70% drop highlights the unpredictability of memecoin investments

ARK
#Industry News
2 mins read

Cathie Wood’s ARK investment trims Coinbase holdings to maintain portfolio balance

2024 begins with a surge in cryptocurrency investments led by institutional players
#Industry News
2 mins read

2024 begins with a surge in cryptocurrency investments led by institutional players: Report

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan