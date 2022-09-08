logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Shocking facts from troubled Crypto lender Celsius’s 2021 court filing reviews

crypto
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Crypto lender Celsius Network allegedly made “false and misleading assertions” about its financial health and mislead investors.
  • The petition also alleged that Celsius may have manipulated the value of its CEL coin.

According to the latest court document from the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, troubled crypto lender Celsius Network allegedly made “false and misleading assertions” about its financial health and compliance with securities laws.

According to the court document, the bankruptcy cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network Ltd. may have misled investors about its financial difficulties and engaged in the inappropriate manipulation of the price of the platform’s tokens to improve the company’s balance sheet and financials.

The filing was made in support of the United States Trustee’s request to appoint an impartial examiner by the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation. Prior to this, the trustee in charge of Celsius’ bankruptcy case stated that it was looking for an examiner to help gather more details and relieve confusion and concern.

In a statement supporting the Justice Department’s request to appoint an examiner in Celsius’ bankruptcy case, the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation stated that the firm might have been paying yields via a Ponzi-like structure.

At the same time, holders of Celsius Series B shares filed a limited objection to the motion, noting that they did not take a stance on the appointment of an examiner and instead urged that the motion’s scope be narrowed and that the budget be changed to prevent squandering money.

Crypto lender Celsius accused of misleading investors

Based on a preliminary review of financial records, the most recent statement claims that Celsius suffered “huge losses” during the first seven months of 2021 and “two substantial adverse events” in the months of June and July. Furthermore, despite being obligated by state and federal securities legislation to disclose its financial statements, the firm had kept its losses from investors.

The petition also alleged that Celsius may have manipulated the value of its CEL coin. The deed may have “artificially” raised the company’s CEL holdings on the balance sheet.

The document quotes Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky’s blogs and tweets, including one in which he insisted that “all funds are safe” although, according to the document, “the crypto lender was insolvent and depositor funds were not safe.”

According to the filing, the company never earned enough income to maintain the yields being provided to investors.

Further, it stated:

This demonstrates a severe case of financial mismanagement and also raises the possibility that, at least occasionally, yields to existing investors were likely paid using the assets of new investors.

The Texas State Securities Board (SSB) said in a related motion that Celsius had responded to requests for information and documentation insufficiently and slowly and that its assertions of the Debtors’ financial situation in the bankruptcy case had “been contradictory at best.”

The Texas complaint supported Vermont’s allegations and listed other instances where it believed the crypto lender misled the public. It also cited a blog post from June 7 in which Celsius reminded users that despite having just five days left before ceasing withdrawals, it had no issue fulfilling their requests.

The Vermont suit also asserts that Mashinsky openly deceived investors in its regulatory engagements by claiming to have allayed worries from state securities regulators in December.

Vermont claims that Celsius had manipulated the price of its native token were accurate in its petition. More than 40 million CEL tokens were added to Celsius’s holdings between May 2 and July 1, when the firm stopped permitting withdrawals, with more than half of the growth taking place after the site was shut down. According to the authority, Crypto lender Celsius participated in this action at some point in 2021. Without the CEL position, liabilities would have surpassed assets “at least” since February 2019.

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton is an experienced journalist specializing in blockchain-based technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency. He dabbles in daily crypto news rich with well-researched stats. He adds aesthetic appeal, adding a human face to technology.

Related News

Hot Stories

Shocking facts from troubled Crypto lender Celsius's 2021 court filing reviews
08 September, 2022
2 mins read
Neo price analysis: Bearish run brings NEO value down to $8.85
08 September, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: Bearish trendline intact, DOGE drops below $0.0600
08 September, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA retraces to $0.479 as the market tries to recover
07 September, 2022
2 mins read
Telcoin Price Prediction 2022-2031: Is TEL a Good Investment?
07 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Top crypto tweets of the day - September 7th
07 September, 2022
2 mins read
3air to cause paradigm shift in the way we use NFTs
07 September, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto market cap below $1T, $350M longs liquidated, is it time to buy?
07 September, 2022
2 mins read
Revealed: Four banks that India's RBI is kicking off CBDC test
07 September, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto CEO says most projects don’t have what it takes to bank the unbanked
07 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us