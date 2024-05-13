Crypto Investors Backing 99Bitcoins Token Project as ICO Raises Over $1.2M

Crypto investors are rallying behind a new project called 99Bitcoins Token (99BTC) in a big way.

With over $1.2 million already raised during its initial coin offering (ICO), this Learn-to-Earn platform is generating massive hype ahead of its official launch.

99Bitcoins Token – The New Learn-to-Earn Crypto Education Platform

99Bitcoins Token is the “fuel” that powers a brand-new crypto education platform from the brains behind 99Bitcoins.

Instead of just reading tutorials and learning passively, users can earn 99BTC tokens by using this platform.

As a simple example, let’s say someone wants to learn about Bitcoin futures trading.

They could watch videos, take quizzes to demonstrate their understanding of the material, and earn 99BTC tokens as a reward.

The more a user learns, the more they’ll earn.

Yet 99Bitcoins Token’s team isn’t stopping there.

99BTC will also be part of a staking system in which stakers can earn APY rates of over 1,300% just by locking up their tokens.

And from the initial 99 billion token supply, over 13 billion tokens have been allocated to rewarding stakers over the next two years.

A further 10% of the supply has been reserved for presale investors, with 8% going towards DEX liquidity.

The remaining tokens will fund operations and keep the Learn-to-Earn protocol running smoothly.

99BTC Set to Be First BRC-20 Project to Gamify Blockchain Learning

99Bitcoins’ team also plans to take the 99BTC token cross-chain.

Once the Ethereum launch phase wraps up, 99BTC will bridge over and become the first crypto education project using the new BRC-20 token standard on the Bitcoin blockchain.

For those not in the loop, BRC-20 tokens on Bitcoin have been generating massive buzz as the next frontier for tokenization on the world’s biggest blockchain.

By being an early adopter, the 99Bitcoins Token team hopes to position it at the forefront of this growing ecosystem, which will soon be filled with NFTs, dApps, and more.

The team’s ambitious cross-chain vision has also turned heads in the influencer space.

Big names like Michael Wrubel and Crypto Gains, who have a combined following of almost 450,000 people, have been praising 99BTC in recent videos.

With these two influencers singing 99BTC’s praises, the token could soon be on the radar of hundreds of thousands of potential investors.

In fact, this process seems to be well underway – with over 20,000 people now following the project’s official Twitter page.

Over $1.2M Raised in 99Bitcoins Token ICO Ahead of DEX Launch

Given these elements, it’s no wonder investors are getting involved in the 99BTC ICO while they can.

The ICO has raised over $1.2 million already, and many believe the token allocation could sell out if the current momentum continues.

Once the ICO phase ends, or the allocated tokens have been snapped up, the developers plan to list 99BTC on major DEXs.

That will likely open the floodgates for traders looking to get exposure to one of the first projects specifically focused on gamifying the crypto education experience.

Considering the recent lack of new educational platforms, combined with the positive sentiment returning to the crypto market, 99BTC’s DEX listing could be the catalyst for a price rally.

However, as it stands, there’s still plenty of time for early backers to get involved in the ICO before the token’s open market debut.

At the time of writing, 99BTC tokens can be purchased through the ICO for just $0.00104.

But with this price set to increase in less than 24 hours, would-be investors only have a narrow window to secure tokens at the lowest possible price.

