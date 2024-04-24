Loading...

Crypto Hackers Strike at AI-Based YIEDL Platform

1 mins read
YIEDL

Contents
1. YIEDL platform breach details
2. Collaborative security efforts
Share link:

TL;DR

  • AI-based YIEDL platform hacked.
  • The hackers set up a malicious contract and went straight to the YIEDL Y-BULL vault on the BNB Smart Chain.
  • YIEDL and security staff have confirmed the hack.

The news of the latest YIEDL platform hack, an AI-based crypto exchange, is undoubtedly a serious concern because cryptocurrency seems to pose an increasing risk even in light of emerging cyber security issues. Hackers outsmarted the smart contract partnership solutions and made off with the $157,000 worth of crypto assets.

YIEDL platform breach details

The hackers as the case described, went straight to the YIEDL Y-BULL vault, putting a malicious contract up in the BNB Smart Chain network, so that many redeemings were allowed. The withdrawals continued for like an hour, while the transactions were made to come into another wallet, where they were converted to BUSD on the PancakeSwap smart contract.

YIEDL’s incident took place on the day the Y-BULL vault by BSC network was launched. This vault could be a means of transferring funds, with Y-BULL being the most vulnerable to users who probably transferred their assets as a result of YIEDL’s recommendation.This attracts concerns from users.

Collaborative security efforts

YIEDL and security staff have confirmed the hack and are investigating. The just-released smart contracts version developed by BSC Y-Bull is not currently recommended for users. There are many risks involved in using such DeFi platforms and smart contracts. In this regard, conducting a comprehensive investigation and exercising an appropriate level of caution are keys to staying risk-free and avoiding any possible hacks.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

James Kinoti

A crypto enthusiast, James finds pleasure in sharing knowledge on fintech, cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and frontier technologies. The latest innovations in the crypto industry, crypto gaming, AI, blockchain technology, and other technologies are his preoccupation. His mission: be on track with transformative applications in various industries.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Meta’s Smart Glasses Get a Pretty Cool AI Uplift
#AI
2 mins read

Meta’s Smart Glasses Get a Pretty Cool AI Uplift

killer robots
#Trending News
2 mins read

The Killer Robots Are Not Robots, But Humans

metaphor refantazio
#News
2 mins read

Atlus Announces A Release Date for Metaphor: ReFantazio

Urban
#Trending News
2 mins read

AI Mapping Carbon Emissions for Sustainable Urban Planning in China  

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan