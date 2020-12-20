Alon Gal reports that a crypto hacker has stolen personal information from a ledger user database

Crystal blockchain reports that over 7 billion was stolen in crypto assets since 2011

Alon Gal of Hudson Rock has said that a crypto hacker has been able to successfully breached a ledger user database that is loaded with personal information.

According to him, the ledger contains over a million emails plus over 200,000 mobile numbers and physical addresses of the ledger users. This leak, Gal believes, would cause a major risk to the users of the ledger as they can become susceptible to cyber and physical harassment.

The leaked information on the ledger would not be able to lead to the compromise of the crypto wallets, however, they could be used in social engineering attacks.

This line of thought was espoused by Nik Bougalis, a cryptographer, who said that there is every probability that the leaked data is already being used in social engineering attacks.

This attack comes after another crypto hacker was able to breach the hardware wallet of a leading manufacturer in June. According to the report then, users suffered no losses to their funds. The appropriate French authorities were also notified about the attack on the Wallet manufacturer.

Crypto hackers have stolen over 7 billion since 2011

In a report released as of last month, it was revealed that crypto hackers have been able to steal $7.6 billion worth of crypto assets since 2011. This report was released by Crystal Blockchain, a blockchain analytic firm that is based in Amsterdam.

According to the report, $2.8 billion was stolen due to breaches in security. The report further stated that crypto exchanges in The United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, China and South Korea suffered the most security breach.

The firm later identified that the remaining $4.8 billion was stolen through crypto scams. The most prominent of those scams was the one that happened in China in 2019 where the PlusToken Ponzi scheme that gulped a whooping $2.9 billion.