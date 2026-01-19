Crypto funds recorded total inflows of $2.17 billion for the week ending January 16, 2026, according to CoinShares data.

The weekly total is the largest since October 10, 2025, which came just before a major market downturn. Inflows were stronger early in the week but sentiment shifted on Friday, when $378 million in outflows occurred.

Bitcoin leads crypto fund inflows with $1.55 billion

Bitcoin dominated asset-level flows with $1.55 billion in weekly inflows. The month-to-date figure reached $1.66 billion.

Bitcoin products hold $149.78 billion in assets under management across all providers. The 2025 flows for Bitcoin total $26.98 billion, the highest among all digital assets. Weekly inflows of $1.55 billion account for approximately 71% of total crypto fund inflows during the period.

The United States led regional inflows with $2.05 billion for the week. Month-to-date and year-to-date US flows both reached $2.19 billion. US crypto funds hold $162.90 billion in assets under management, accounting for 84% of the global total.

Germany recorded the second-largest regional inflows with $63.9 million weekly and $115.9 million month-to-date. The country’s 2025 flows total $2.46 billion. Switzerland saw $41.6 million in weekly inflows and $61.1 million month-to-date, with 2025 flows of $775 million.

Canada attracted $12.3 million weekly and $26.9 million month-to-date. The Netherlands recorded $6 million in weekly inflows and $9.2 million month-to-date. Several European countries saw minimal or negative flows, with Sweden recording $4.3 million in outflows for both the week and month-to-date periods.

Ethereum and Solana attract institutional capital

Ethereum products registered $496 million in weekly and $552.9 million in month-to-date inflows. Ethereum has $27.54 billion in assets under management, with $12.70 billion in 2025 flows.

Solana saw $45.5 million in weekly and $75.8 million in month-to-date inflows. The asset has $3.83 billion in assets under management with 2025 flows of $3.56 billion. Solana’s weekly performance ranks it the third-largest recipient of inflows among individual assets.

The cumulative Ethereum and Solana weekly inflows of $541.5 million represent about 25% of total crypto fund flows. Both assets retained positive sentiment throughout the week despite market weakness.

The inflows of altcoins range across several coins

XRP saw the most inflows among altcoins, with a weekly value of $69.5 million and a month-to-date value of $108.1 million. The asset has $3.87 billion in assets under management with 2025 flows of $3.70 billion.

Sui saw $5.7 million in weekly inflows and $13.3 million.

Chainlink experienced $1.2 million in weekly and $5 million in month-to-date inflows. Litecoin experienced $2.3 million in both weekly and month-to-date inflows. Zcash saw no weekly inflows after $152 million in 2025 inflows.

Multi-asset products experienced outflows of $12.5 million for the week and $32.1 million month-to-date. Short Bitcoin products recorded $1.4 million in weekly inflows but $8.6 million in month-to-date outflows.

iShares leads provider breakdown for crypto funds

BlackRock’s iShares recorded $1.28 billion in weekly inflows and $1.80 billion month-to-date. The provider holds $87.48 billion in assets under management with 2025 flows of $35.06 billion, the largest among all crypto fund providers.

Grayscale saw $257 million in weekly inflows and $28 million month-to-date. The provider experienced net outflows of $2.85 billion in 2025 despite positive recent weeks. Fidelity recorded $229 million weekly but $126 million in month-to-date outflows. Bitwise attracted $161 million weekly and $262 million month-to-date.

ProFunds Group recorded $35 million weekly and $259 million month-to-date. ARK 21Shares saw $47 million in weekly inflows but $27 million in month-to-date outflows. Other providers collectively attracted $163 million weekly and $285 million month-to-date.

Blockchain equity products attracted $72.6 million in weekly inflows. The $2.17 billion weekly total brings month-to-date and year-to-date crypto fund inflows to $2.40 billion. Total assets under management across all providers reached $193.56 billion.

