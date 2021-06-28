TL;DR Breakdown

• Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto fund co-chair said the industry could be as significant as the Internet for investors.

• Katie Haun has indicated that the $2.2 billion funds will focus on companies that help the crypto market grow.

Katie Haun said in a recent magazine that NFTs would also be a significant focus. The crypto fund co-chair has stated that the cryptocurrency market can become as big as the Internet is for investors. She also added there is significant room for growth in areas such as scalability and infrastructure.

Haun, the new digital currency fund co-chair from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has said the fund was oversubscribed and could have raised more money.

Crypto fund co-chair says the industry will be vital to investors

Haun said that the company now has separate funds for infrastructure, the consumer, the business, and more.

She believes that cryptocurrencies have as excellent growth potential as the Internet. Katie Haun has indicated this crypto fund will be in this for the long haul, placing bets for 7 to 10 years. She also said that the vital investment area might be companies that support the development and growth of the crypto market.

She stated in an interview that they are interested in scalability and infrastructure. They want to allow more mainstream consumers to use cryptocurrency products and services.

In that same interview, Haun has said that the fund will probably invest in non-fungible tokens. For this co-chair, tokens represent a new business model for investors and creators.

Cryptocurrency growth has increased manyfold

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the other cryptocurrencies boomed in early 2021 before falling sharply in May. Haun, however, said that they talked to raise this third crypto fund before this crash. This fund is a bet of seven or ten years.

Although indications that institutional investors have stalled and cooled off regarding digital currencies in the short term, crypto-asset companies continue to raise large amounts of money.

Amber Gropu is a crypto investment startup that has evaluated over $1 billion in the past week alone. This could be possible thanks to it raising 100 million dollars. But Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, talks to join a special-purpose acquisition company with an estimated valuation of $12 billion.

These companies, such as Andressen Horowitx, affirm that cryptocurrencies represent a great investment opportunity and affirm that they will have more growth and greater acceptance in the financial and commercial market every day.