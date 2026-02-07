Crypto-friendly Erebor Bank wins first new bank charter under Trump administration.

The government of President Donald Trump has officially authorized a technology company that supports the crypto industry to operate as a national bank.

Even while there is still discussion in Washington about integrating digital assets into the federal system, the decision comes as the OCC suggests a move towards more “innovation-friendly” banking laws. Erebor Bank was authorized by federal banking officials on Friday to start operations nationwide.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved the application less than eight months after it was first filed, demonstrating a relatively quick reaction by federal regulators, according to analysts.

Some senators, notably Senator Elizabeth Warren, have expressed concerns about the risks of expediting charters for corporations with a cryptocurrency concentration. The OCC has refrained from commenting on the situation immediately.

Venture capital backing

Palmer Luckey, who helped create the Oculus virtual reality headset and also started the defense technology company Anduril, launched the banking venture. He borrowed the institution’s name from J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels, where Erebor refers to the “Lonely Mountain.”

The naming approach mirrors Luckey’s other business ventures, Anduril and Palantir, which also draw from themes of protection and complex technology.

The project is receiving funding from a number of well-known technology investment firms. Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, 8VC, and Elad Gil are all backing the bank. Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of Palantir, has confirmed his investment.

Peter Thiel is reportedly behind the initiative as well. With an initial financing of about $635 million, the bank will have a lot of resources to work with right now. Last year, the company was worth about $2 billion during one funding round. That figure jumped to $4 billion after the bank secured another $350 million, with Lux Capital leading that round late last year.

The new bank aims to fill a gap in the market that emerged after Silicon Valley Bank failed in 2023. That institution had been crucial for young technology companies and venture capital firms that traditional banks often viewed as too high-risk to work with. When Silicon Valley Bank went under, technology startups across the industry found themselves scrambling to access money and handle basic needs such as paying employees.

“You can think of us like a farmers’ bank for tech,” Luckey explained. He noted that regular banks frequently lack the specialized knowledge to properly evaluate startups that own unusual types of assets. Erebor plans to concentrate on new industries involving complex hardware and advanced technical research.

The bank wants to work with businesses building factories run by artificial intelligence, companies making robots, and firms focused on cutting-edge manufacturing. Organizations engaged in space exploration and businesses producing medications in gravity-free environments are other possible clients.

Digital asset integration

The bank plans to use blockchain systems for payments that settle transactions around the clock. This differs significantly from how American banks typically function, where money transfers follow regular business hours and stop on weekends and holidays.

According to Luckey, Erebor plans to provide loans that use cryptocurrency or privately held securities as collateral. They will finance purchases of expensive artificial intelligence computer chips that modern technology companies need. According to its application documents, the bank will serve both technology businesses and the people who work at or invest money in those companies.

In October, the OCC gave Erebor preliminary conditional permission to move forward. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation approved the bank’s deposit insurance application in November. The bank cleared several regulatory checkpoints before receiving final approval.

Now that both authorities are involved, the organization may start functioning as a full-fledged national bank, bridging the gap between traditional financial services and the rapidly expanding technology industry.