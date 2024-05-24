Crypto Expert Says Dogecoin ETF Could Follow After Ethereum ETF Approval – Best Meme Coins to Buy Now

Crypto investors are buzzing after the SEC’s landmark approval of spot Ethereum ETFs – and everyone’s wondering what’s next.

Prominent crypto expert Kaleo predicted on Twitter that a Dogecoin ETF could realistically follow the ETH ETFs.

With the potential for meme coins to see massive price surges if one of these funds goes live, here are five top tokens that investors may wish to buy.

1. Dogeverse (DOGE)

One meme coin that’s been generating buzz lately is Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE).

This project isn’t just looking to capitalize on Dogecoin’s reputation – it’s looking to take things one step further.

While still featuring a hilarious dog mascot, Dogeverse’s team has layered in utility, like multi-chain support and staking rewards.

That blend of a meme design with real-world use cases seems to be working since over $15 million has been raised in Dogeverse’s presale so far.

The demand shows no signs of slowing down either.

With the token’s DEX listing now just ten days away, speculative buying could send DOGEVERSE’s price soaring once it hits the open market.

A potential Dogecoin ETF would only compound this effect.

And with big names like Crypto Gains praising Dogeverse and its use cases, it’s undoubtedly one of the hottest meme coins on the market right now.

Visit Dogeverse Presale

2. Sealana (SEAL)

Another meme coin investors are talking about is Sealana (SEAL) on the Solana blockchain.

Sealana offers a refreshing spin on the “traditional” meme coin template by featuring a chubby seal mascot instead of a cat or dog.

The mascot is similar to South Park’s World of Warcraft guy – giving Sealana an instantly recognizable style.

And if Sealana’s presale is any indication, that approach seems to be working.

The project has now raised over $2.5 million from investors looking to purchase SEAL before the token’s open market debut.

During the presale, SEAL tokens can be bought for $0.022 using ETH, USDT, or a credit/debit card.

Although no date has been set for Sealana’s DEX launch, members of the project’s Telegram channel are buzzing with speculation that it could happen in the coming weeks.

If Sealana can translate this early hype to post-listing demand, it could be one of the best meme coins to buy now.

Visit Sealana Presale

3. WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI (WAI) could be a prime candidate for those seeking a meme coin with actual utility.

Although WienerAI may look bizarre on the surface, the developers are offering an AI-powered trading bot to aid investors.

This bot will scour the market for opportunities tailored to each user’s needs and facilitate fee-free swaps across DEXs.

It adds a new dimension beyond the usual hype that drives these kinds of coins.

To incentivize long-term holding, WienerAI also has a staking protocol with 366% APY rewards.

And unlike many meme coins where the supply is infinite, WAI’s supply is capped at 69 billion tokens.

This combination of AI-powered utility, staking rewards, and capped supply has helped WienerAI raise over $2.7 million in presale so far.

Through this presale, early investors can buy WAI for just $0.00071 – a price that many believe will soar once the token hits DEXs later this year.

Visit WienerAI Presale

4. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Sticking with the classics could also be a wise move.

If Kaleo’s prediction of a Dogecoin ETF comes true, investing in DOGE might pay off in the long run.

An SEC-approved product tracking DOGE would immediately spark immense buying pressure, with the ETF funds likely scooping up massive amounts off the open market.

Basic economics tells us that reducing the tradable DOGE supply should force up the coin’s price.

But beyond that, a Dogecoin ETF would also add enormous legitimacy and institutional approval to meme coins as a whole.

Since DOGE is the OG meme coin, it would likely lead the charge – making it one of the top joke tokens to consider buying.

5. Floki (FLOKI)

Rounding off our list of the best meme coins to buy now is Floki (FLOKI).

While lacking the first-mover advantage of Dogecoin, FLOKI is among the most reputable names in the meme coin space.

Crucially, it also has mainstream credibility – with Coinbase listing FLOKI perpetual futures contracts yesterday.

The seal of approval could be critical to sustained price growth.

Additionally, FLOKI’s developers employ regular token burns to reduce the circulating supply over time.

Those deflationary mechanics, along with FLOKI’s sturdy reputation and top-tier exchange access, make it well-positioned to benefit from any uptick in speculative demand.