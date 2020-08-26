$18 million seized from Nicholas Maduro government to be shared amongst health workers through Crypto exchange AirTM.

According to records, the $18 million that is to be distributed through Crypto exchange AirTM has been previously seized from the present Nicholas Maduro led government.

The report claims the cash was earlier scheduled to be shared amongst about 62,000 resident health workers across the country by Monday. Furthermore, the report states that health workers were supposed to get $300 each in instalments that would be spread over three months.

The United States of America government saddled the responsibility of sharing the funds on the opposition party led by Juan Guaido.

The US asks Guaido to share $18 million loot from Maduro government to health workers

In their statement, the United States government said they follow in the steps of major countries as they recognize only opposition leader, Juan Guaido, as the only legitimate government in the country.

The major reason why most governments around the world acknowledge Guaido as the legitimate leader is because of his ardent role as a speaker in the country’s parliament. Recall that Guaido on August 20, announced via a tweet that Crypto exchange AirTM was going to be in charge of distributing the funds via crypto the health workers across the country.

AirTM advises Venezuelan citizens to access platform with the use of VPN

A crypto analyst and brain behind usefultulips.org, Matt Ahlborg has lauded the move by Guaido as a perfect one. In his tweet, he positioned that the US electing Guaido to share the seized corruption funds of the Maduro government was one that would benefit all the health workers in this trying times.

Presently, Crypto exchange AirTM has its base of operations in Mexico, but it has advised Venezuelan citizens to use VPN to access the digital exchange platform. It should be noted that AirTM is originally funded by renowned crypto platform, Coinbase.