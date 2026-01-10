Crypto entrepreneur linked to largest illegal drug operation in the UK

A UK-based crypto entrepreneur has been linked to the largest illegal drug operation in the country. According to reports, the individual ran a crypto-based game called Paradox Metaverse, which crypto investigator Coffeezilla called a Ponzi, and has now been linked to the illegal weight loss drug operation in the UK.

At the height of the project, which was founded by brothers Amio Talio and Faisal Tariq, they secured a livestream segment with IshowSpeed, a popular games streamer boasting more than 43 million followers. Now, an investigation carried out by UK newspaper The Guardian has linked one of the crypto entrepreneurs, Tariq Faisal, to the industrial estate unit in Northampton that was raised by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Crypto scammer tied to illegal weight loss drug operation

According to The Guardian, enforcement officers arrived at the industrial estate last October, seizing thousands of unlicensed Alluvi-branded weight loss pens, raw chemical ingredients, manufacturing equipment, packaging materials, and £20,000 in cash. Some of the pens contained retatrutide, a powerful component still in clinical trials and unapproved for medical use. Despite no arrest being made, authorities described the seizure as their largest.

In addition, the Alluvi-website remained live over the Christmas period, claiming that its products were unavailable due to high demand. Its Telegram channel was also active, attracting thousands of customers who appear to be placing orders daily. While the industrial estate is under lock and key, there are rumors that production has now moved elsewhere. However, the Guardian mentioned that its investigation linked crypto entrepreneur Faisal Tariq to the operation.

In its report, the Guardian claimed that while Faisal Tariq is yet to be officially charged or arrested in connection with the illegal business, it has reviewed documents connecting the crypto entrepreneur to businesses associated with the sale of Alluvi products, alongside testimonies from sources familiar with the illegal drug trade. The raided unit was identified by residents, even though the MHRA has yet to release details about the exact location of the warehouse.

Report reveals ties between Tariq and the companies

According to records, the raided unit is registered to Wholesale Supplements Limited, a company that lists Faisal Tariq as its director. When approached for a comment, Faisal did not provide one. Customer orders reviewed by the Guardian showed that Alluvi products were sold through a website called Ecommerce Nutri Collectiv. The website later lost its payment provider after Stripe halted its services. Records also show that the company had previously shared a registered address with Vantage Commercials Group, a company once run by Tariq.

Clicking on the trading name at the bottom of the Nutri Collectiv website redirects users to the website of another brand, Paradox Labs. Archived pages showed that it was previously known as Paradox Studio, a crypto venture founded by Tariq. Paradox has a long list of controversies. The company released its crypto project, Paradox Coin and Paradox Metaverse, a play-to-earn blockchain game, with the game claiming to let blockchain players earn crypto while playing.

The game attracted accusations of being a scam from players and some online critics. Crypto investigator Stephen Findeisen, known as Coffeezilla, publicly challenged Tariq and his brother in a YouTube interview, questioning the project, its tokenomics, and promotional claims. Tariq denied the allegations at the time, noting that he was not marketing a get-rich-quick scheme. Meanwhile, locals claimed that several high-end vehicles were often parked at the raided units.

Medical experts have warned about the risks of illegal drugs, noting that retatrutide is yet to complete clinical trials and unregulated injectable drugs may be contaminated, incorrectly administered, or improperly sterilised. In addition, there are claims that the MHRA is not moving swiftly against offenders, with the agency confirming that no arrest has been made in connection with the raid. When asked about Tariq, the agency refused to comment, noting that investigations remain ongoing.

