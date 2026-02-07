Crypto eligibility for 401(k) under fire after brutal market rout

The debate about the eligibility of cryptocurrencies for the American retirement system has once again been reignited after Bitcoin suffered a massive collapse in its price. The digital asset witnessed a 50% drop from its October peak, erasing about $2 trillion in market value.

That single act has once again reignited the debate over the fiduciary math of the American retirement system. As investors struggle to ascertain the drivers of the latest market crash, market participants and observers are asking if volatile assets have any business being in a $12.5 trillion 401(k) market designed for stability. This comes amid a previous Cryptopolitan report where United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to allow crypto, private equity, and real estate investments in 401(k) plans.

Crypto eligibility for 401(k) questioned after market rout

The move was also defended by Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, who claimed that Bitcoin is just another digital asset. He claimed that despite the asset being risky, it is less volatile than some stocks. However, some market participants do not agree. Lee Reiners, a lecturing fellow at the Duke Financial Economics Center and co-host of the Coffee & Crypto podcast, said that investors are free to speculate on crypto on their own.

He added that 401(k)s exist to help people save to secure retirement, not to gamble on speculative assets with no intrinsic value. Riding on the executive order signed by Trump in August 2025, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Paul Atkins mentioned last week, before the latest brutal crypto selloff, that the time was right to open up the retirement market to crypto. However, it is expected that the recent market rout might just discourage fund managers from doing so.

Reiners mentioned that several large crypto firms, such as Coinbase, are already included in major indices, which means many 401(k) plans already have indirect exposure to crypto, which is enough. “Unless Congress changes the law, plan sponsors are unlikely to include crypto or ETFs as plan options because they don’t want to be sued by their employees. For any employers that were considering it, I’m sure recent events have them reconsidering,” Reiners said.

Analysts debate the future of pensions

One problem in putting people’s life savings into crypto is the fact that the industry is still relatively young and extremely volatile, and pension funds are for stable growth. Buying and holding can work for assets like the S&P 500, which sees huge volatility swings during Black Swan events such as the 2008 financial crisis or COVID-19 uncertainties. However, due to the size of the traditional markets, governments often step in to stop the bleeding, and regulations exist to protect people’s investments.

For digital assets, much of their activity is based on speculation, which means prices can see extreme swings over a weekend or a week. This leads to loss of billions with no regulatory oversight over the market moves. It makes it riskier for investors to put their life savings in it. In context, many firms were blindsided by the sudden crash in Bitcoin and crypto prices in the past few days. Block Trust IRA, an AI-powered retirement fund that added $70 million in IRA funds in the past year, was caught in the bloodbath.

According to analysts, there is a need to look into actual blockchain technology for retirement savings, instead of putting money into different tokens. Robert Crossley, the global head of industry and digital advisory at Franklin Templeton, believes that the retirement industry, which is moving slowly, would be revolutionized by on-chain wallets holding tokenized assets. “And by doing so, an individual’s digital wealth will be much more aligned with the rest of their lives,” Crossley said.