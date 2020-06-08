Crypto derivatives increased across many trading platforms last month, reaching another monthly ATH or all-time high this year. Additionally, the regulated trading avenue, CME registered a substantial growth on the side of options traded and its futures volume, which shows a significant recovery from the mid-March crash.

Crypto derivatives market looks healthier

Following recent market data published by CryptoCompare, the monthly trading volume of the crypto derivatives increased by 32 percent in May, surpassing the previous record in the past two months. Precisely, all the traded volume last month accounted for a new ATH at $602 billion, which exceeds that of April with $2 billion.

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, surpassed BitMEX in the monthly crypto derivatives increase. According to CryptoCompare, Binance saw as high as 58 percent growth to $139 billion, while BitMEX registered a 22 percent increase to $13.4 billion in the last month. However, Binance is not the most significant gainer.

Huobi exchange was named the largest derivatives platform in May. Precisely, the exchange garnered 29 percent alone, to reach $176 billion in crypto derivatives traded last month. OKEx was the second-largest exchange in terms of the total amount traded. It reportedly saw only 33 percent to reach $152 billion.

CME sees increase record in May

Meanwhile, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange saw the highest surge last month. The institutional player garnered a 59 percent increase in May’s crypto derivatives volume to reach $7.2 billion. The regulated saw growth on both the Options and Futures traded in May.

CME saw a more impressive increase last month on the side of Options, as it posted about 5,986 as the total number of contracts that were traded last month only. This figure is a new ATH, representing about 16 times increase compared to April’s volumes. More so, the Futures on CME saw a 36 percent increase to reach 166,000 contracts last month.

For June, CME also sees positive trading actions. According to Skew, the platform garnered about $800 million in BTC futures trading volume on June 3.