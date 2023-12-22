Bitcoin (BTC) $42986.5 -1.65%
Crypto daily roundup: All that went down today

crypto

Contents
1. Paxos: Expanding Horizons to Solana Blockchain
2. China’s Stance: A Call for Global Crypto Regulation
3. Solana’s Market Cap Eclipse: Overtaking Binance’s BNB
TLDR

  • Paxos receives approval to expand its stablecoin operations to the Solana blockchain.
  • China’s central bank calls for global collaboration in regulating cryptocurrencies.
  • Solana’s market capitalization surpasses Binance’s BNB, marking a significant rise in its value.

The dynamic and ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies has once again brought a mix of intriguing developments. From Paxos expanding its stablecoin operations to the Solana blockchain to China’s central bank calling for global crypto regulation, the day has been bustling with activity. Amidst all this, Solana’s market capitalization has managed to outshine Binance‘s BNB, adding another feather to its cap.

Paxos: Expanding Horizons to Solana Blockchain

Paxos, a key player in the stablecoin arena, has received the green light from the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) to expand its reach to the Solana blockchain. This move marks a significant expansion for Paxos, which has been primarily operating its USDP stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. The approval, described as a ‘non-objection’ from the regulatory body, came after a thorough review process, signaling confidence in Paxos’ operational capabilities.

Walter Hessert, Paxos’ head of strategy, expressed that this expansion is a testament to Paxos’ status as a heavily regulated entity within the stablecoin ecosystem. Despite the competition from larger stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), Paxos’ USDP has carved a niche for itself, boasting a market capitalization of $386.1 million. In contrast, USDT and USDC stand at $91.1 billion and $24.9 billion, respectively.

China’s Stance: A Call for Global Crypto Regulation

In a significant move, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has emphasized the need for global collaboration in regulating cryptocurrencies. The Chinese central bank dedicated a special section to digital assets in its latest financial stability report, highlighting the necessity for a unified regulatory approach.

The PBoC’s report, published on December 22, underscores that while the cryptocurrency market accounts for a mere 1% of the global financial system, its limited connection with traditional finance does not undermine the need for robust regulatory frameworks.

PBoC’s call for a “same business, same risks, same supervision” approach aims to eliminate regulatory arbitrage. This perspective, shared by various governments and financial institutions, reflects a growing recognition of the need for a coordinated effort to manage the challenges and opportunities posed by the burgeoning crypto sector.

Solana’s Market Cap Eclipse: Overtaking Binance’s BNB

In a remarkable turn of events, Solana’s market cap has soared, surpassing that of Binance‘s BNB. A robust 18% surge in Solana’s price over the past 24 hours has propelled it to the fourth spot in terms of market capitalization. This is a milestone for Solana, reaching a market cap of $41.9 billion and outpacing BNB’s $41.8 billion. This development is not just a numerical triumph but also a symbolic victory, marking Solana’s return to a dominant position last seen in November 2021.

Back then, during the peak of the bull market cycle, Solana’s market cap touched $75 billion, although it trailed behind BNB’s $108 billion. The recent surge in interest in Solana is also mirrored in Google Trends, where searches for Solana have spiked, nearing those for Ethereum in the United States.

In conclusion, the day in the crypto world has been a rollercoaster, with developments ranging from regulatory advancements to market cap rivalries. Paxos’ expansion to Solana and China’s call for global crypto regulation highlight the industry’s evolving nature and the increasing interplay between traditional finance and digital assets.

Solana’s leap over Binance’s BNB in market cap adds an exciting twist to the narrative, illustrating the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the crypto market. As the sector continues to mature, such days filled with significant movements and regulatory strides are likely to become more commonplace, further shaping the future of digital finance.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is a passionate writer with a keen interest in blockchain technology, the global economy, and literature. She dedicates most of her time to exploring the transformative potential of crypto and the dynamics of worldwide economic trends.

