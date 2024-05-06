Crypto.com Reaches 100 Million Users Globally

Crypto.com, a crypto platform established in 2016, has announced reaching over 100 million users worldwide.

According to the platform, this achievement follows an aggressive marketing strategy and a series of high-profile partnerships and campaigns.

Crypto.com’s Marketing Efforts and Partnerships

The exchange has been highly visible in sports and entertainment sectors, with its name featured prominently during major events such as the NBA and NHL playoffs and the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. These efforts are part of its broader marketing campaign, which includes the release of a new brand film titled “INEVITABLE” under the campaign “Fortune Favors the Brave.”

Kris Marszlek, CEO of Crypto.com, emphasized the role of these initiatives in making Crypto.com a recognizable name in the industry. He highlighted the platform’s focus on regulatory compliance as a key component of its success, citing the exchange’s leadership in obtaining global licenses and registrations.

In 2023, the exchange expanded its operations to the Middle East, with Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority granting Crypto.com a license for institutional crypto trading. This expansion is facilitated through its regional arm, CRO DAX Middle East FZE, which also acquired a Virtual Asset Service Provider license.

Crypto.com offers a range of services aimed at both institutional and qualified retail investors, including spot trading, staking, brokerage, and over-the-counter offerings. The platform plans to expand its retail services in Dubai further by launching the Crypto.com app and additional products.

International Collaborations

Beyond its marketing and regulatory achievements, Crypto.com has also focused on strategic international partnerships. In February, it partnered with Brazil’s BTG Pactual to enhance banking services in Latin America through the integration of BTG Pactual’s stablecoin, BTG DOL. This initiative aims to facilitate seamless transactions between traditional financial systems and the digital economy.

The exchange has also established a strong regulatory footing in several countries, securing licenses in the Netherlands, Spain, France, and the UK. This comprehensive approach to compliance and market expansion continues to support Crypto.com’s growth and user acquisition efforts worldwide.