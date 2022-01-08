TL;DR Breakdown

Crypto.com Coin price analysis is bullish today.

CRP/USD found support at $0.465.

Market looking to retrace previous loss.

Crypto.com Coin price analysis is bullish today as we expect a retracement to follow over the next 24 hours after previously breaking past the $0.50 support. Likely we will see the $0.50 mark retested as resistance before more attempts to move lower are made.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has seen mixed results with low volatility over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, lost 0.59 percent, while Ethereum gained 0.06 percent. Crypto.com Coin (CRO) follows the market, with a 0.9 percent loss.

Crypto.com Coin price movement in the last 24 hours: Crypto.com Coin pauses before dropping to $0.465

CRO/USD traded in a range of $0.4623 – $0.4866, indicating a moderate amount of volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 21.36 percent, totaling $189.43 million. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $12.17 billion, ranking the coin in 17th place overall.

CRO/USD 4-hour chart: CRO looks to retrace?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see bullish momentum returning for the Crypto.com price action this morning as bears are finally exhausted.

Crypto.com Coin has seen bearish momentum return over the past days. After starting the year with a retracement to $0.59, CRO/USD saw a strong push lower on the 5th of January.

The initial drop took the market below $0.50 as the reaction was seen at $0.48. However, more downside was reached yesterday, with a slower decline to $0.46.

Overnight, the market started to retrace, moving to $0.48. Likely bears are now exhausted, and we can expect more recovery over the next few days.

Crypto.com Coin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Crypto.com Coin price analysis is bullish today as we expect further recovery after more downside was tested yesterday. Likely, CRO/USD will move to retest the $0.50 mark next as ir previously acted as strong support.

While waiting for Crypto.com Coin to move further, see our articles on Coinbase Vault vs Wallet, Cardano price prediction, and crypto tax-loss harvesting.