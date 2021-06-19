TL;DR Breakdown

H-E-B supermarkets in Texas to get crypto ATMs

How crypto ATMs would ease shopping for crypto coin shoppers

About H-E-B and Cin Cloud ATM

Texas State in the U.S., which continues to pride itself as a pro-crypto state, will soon offer crypto users the opportunity to buy and sell crypto coin at major supermarkets.

Cryptoers in Texas would be able to shop with crypto coin for groceries and other goods at many H-E-B supermarkets in Texas.

This would be made possible through crypto ATM firm Coin Cloud which plans to install machines into 29 H-E-B locations in the Houston area. The machines would help customers to buy and sell more than 30 cryptocurrencies.

How coin cloud ATM would help crypto coin users in supermarkets

The machines would allow traders to buy and sell quickly without having to deal with setting up an account with an exchange. The machine would also come in handy to change crypto coins when traditional banks block crypto transactions.

Arguably, these ATM machines provide more anonymity than exchange firms and often don’t collect personally identifiable information when making relatively small (less than $500) purchases.

Coin Cloud CEO and founder Chris McAlary expressed excitement about the project and said retailers would become increasingly aware of the important role digital currency plays in the future. Reportedly, the firm will install its 2000th machine among the new fleet it would begin installing.

Texas appears to be a right pick for the project as the state is slowly becoming a hotspot for crypto mining firms. The state generates electricity through renewable sources, and the state maintains a loosely regulated power grid.

About H-E-B supermarket and Coin Cloud

H-E-B is a supermarket chain with stores all over Texas and some in northern Mexico. It gained national attention earlier this year when February provided assistance to Texans affected by the deadly winter storm.

Coin Cloud is a Las Vegas crypto ATM company. It has machines in 47 states across the U.S. and in Brazil. Its 2,000th machine arrived in an H-E-B store this week, the firm announced recently.