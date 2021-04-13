TL;DR Breakdown

Miami night club now enables crypto payment

How Night club processes crypto payment

Crypto adoption has again spread to an entirely different section of the entertainment industry. This time it is night clubs that has been inducted into the frenzy of receiving Bitcoin payment.

E11even Miami, a nightclub in America, has announced that as it prepares to begin operations after being shut down for almost 12 months due to COVID-19 lockdown, it would now enable Bitcoin payment alongside other cryptocurrencies customers are willing to use as a form of payment.

While stating that it now accepts crypto, the nightclub said payment for tables, drinks, and other services users enjoyed can be processed with crypto. However, as the club is new to crypto adoption, the limited number of cryptocurrencies that the club receives are BTC, BCH, XRP, and DOGE.

Club partners, crypto firm to enhance crypto adoption

The Miami nightclub partnered with a major cryptocurrency processing company. However, they did not reveal the firm’s identity they partnered with to process their crypto payment.

CEO of E11even Miami night club Dennis DeGori said they needed to begin receiving crypto payment with the tremendous growth and relevancy of cryptocurrency coupled with Mayor Francis Suarez leading the charge for Miami’s tech boom.

He notes that crypto adoption is part of the club’s post-pandemic reopening on April 23 after shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEO also acknowledged that it is a natural shift for the club as its clients have become increasingly involved in the crypto industry.

“We have a very cutting-edge clientele from all over the world, and many are crypto savvy already,” E11even operating partner Gino LoPinto said.

Miami is one crypto-friendly state in the US as the city mayor, Francis Suarez, promises to make the state the capital of crypto in the country. In February, Suarez proposed an official resolution to allow Bitcoin to become an acceptable payment method in different parts of the city’s administration.