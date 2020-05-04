Cryptocurrencies are now being incorporated across different sectors, a move that promotes crypto adoption and awareness, although they are not broadly accepted as a viable financial tool. A typical example is the fifth season of Billions, which aired on Sunday.

In the popular Wall Street drama, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies were given considerable attention, and it was mentioned at the beginning of the drama. With more of such a serious, yet a free advertisement, Bitcoin tends to get more awareness, which will eventually result in mainstream crypto adoption.

Aside from the fact that Billions might have created awareness for Bitcoin, most of the comments in the popular drama placed the cryptocurrency on the wrong side. Bitcoin was mostly referenced for illicit activities, such as money-laundering, which can be attributed to its anonymity.

Paul Giamatti, who played the role of Chuck Rhodes, a ruthless United States Attorney, also gave Bitcoin a blow, saying it does not have any intrinsic value. The attorney reiterated a common sentiment usually made by Bitcoin opposers, which argue that the cryptocurrency is not backed by anything.

Notably, these are the frequently asked questions from the Bitcoin opponent. Whilst being old, it is assumed to be a continuous discussion between the crypto proponent, who understands the value and entire process of Bitcoin, and the opposer that does not believe in the cryptocurrency.

Mainstream crypto adoption

Despite this, however, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general indirectly obtained the shout-out, which many people think they deserve and could signal crypto adoption in the near future. One of the people that commended the development includes Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange.

Another free cryptocurrency promotion was noted in February 2020, with one of the oldest and popular television animated series known as The Simpsons. In the 13th episode of the program, cryptocurrencies were forecasted to become the future of money. Not just awareness, more promotions like this, is likely to spur more crypto adoption, as everyone learns the basics of the innovation.

The crime-drama series Billions is known worldwide for its unique plot twists and needless to say that it is somewhat inspired by doings of Preet Bharara, former US Attorney for the southern district of New York and his legal fights with the hedge fund manager of SAC Capital Advisors – Steve Cohen. Seems interesting,

Image from the courierdaily.com