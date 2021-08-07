Metaverses are the future. Metaverses appear to be the future that is happening right now! One of the fantastic miracles of blockchain has to be the metaverses since they have transformed the way people interact. And now it seems that various metaverses are ready to mingle with each other taking the communication channels from intra-metaverse to inter-metaverse stage.

Interoperability is seen as the next big thing in the metaverse realm. While futuristic metaverses shown in movies are highly immersive and interactive, the current metaverse realm seems to be catching up fast as the chorus for cross metaverse is rising.

The sense of uniformity among virtual worlds will be a massive game-changer for the communities to discover interoperable ecosystems. From financial to virtual land deals, the metaverse communities will operate in a way much similar to the real-world scenario. The sense of commonness in virtual worlds would further empower the communities.

Cross metaverse communities – Taking human diversity in the digital realm

One of the prime visions of Next Earth is to open up cross metaverse communication channels. By helping individuals reach out to other communities, the whole digital universe would be one big playground. The financial implications of such a scenario would be enormous. It is psychologically compelling to work towards the inter-mingling of online communities.

Interacting with other metaverses and encompassing a universal experience would be ubiquitous shortly. The current pace of metaverse development is already headed in the same direction. It would help in broadening the digital identity appeal by taking us one step further into online existence.

Our comprehension of the physical world would undergo a sea change when various metaverses would start to interact with each other. For example, the Next Earth communities can interact with gaming metaverses, education portals, etc., to access many more services. The implications are way too advanced to comprehend in the current metaverse context.

High Accessibility – Every metaverse is different. Currently, it would help if you had specific access credentials or infrastructure to log in to a particular metaverse. However, the cross metaverse scenario would enable you to reach your destined metaverse via multiple channels. Users wouldn’t need a dedicated desktop to access their avatar in a specific metaverse.

Maintain Uniqueness – What’s unique about cross metaverse communities is that different metaverses promote the same unique individual identity. It is very similar to the physical world, where you can visit different nations with a single identity. All the financial, entertainment, gaming, education metaverses can be accessed via one single sim.

Interoperability – Users can work across different layers of metaverses through various networks and subnetworks. The level of interaction would be much more intricate than the current standards as users travel across various metaverses. The transition has to be seamless so that interaction remains trustworthy.

Cross metaverse represents true digitization of human experience

Layers of interoperability have to be built upon the foundation of security, transparency, and decentralization. As model standards come into existence, much will depend on how various metaverses resolve their protocol differences. The transactional and interactive regulations across various entities have to be resolved amicably to power the cross-communication amongst metaverses.

Infrastructural challenges would have to be managed as well. The collaborative virtual metaverse experience is still years away, but the foundation has already been laid. The virtual land sales on Next Earth indicate how the time for cross metaverse is already here.