Creative Assembly Reportedly Developing Total War: Star Wars Game

3 mins read
Total War: Star Wars Game

Creative Assembly, known for its successful Total War saga, is allegedly developing a game based on the Star Wars universe.

According to a recent report by DualShockers, the studio has three Total War projects in development, one of which is the highly anticipated Total War: Star Wars.

Creative Assembly Blends its Artistry into the Star Wars Universe

Creative Assembly’s choice to dive into the Star Wars universe again shows the second time the studio has selected a licensed IP for its series. The Warhammer trilogy, their first non-historical series, was a big hit, so it probably pushed them to get involved in another popular Sci-Fi franchise. Fans are excited to witness how Creative Assembly develops the expected combat system in outer space and the other recognizable elements of the Star Wars brand in the new game.

Also read: Star Wars: Hunters Game Set to Release on 4 June

The video game is not the first real-time strategy (RTS) game based on the Star Wars universe. In 2001, LucasArts developed Galactic Battlegrounds, which was met with extensive praise. Petroglyph Games followed with Star Wars: Empire at War in 2006, another outstanding strategy game that was well-received. Consequently, the company also launched terrific RTS games such as Conan Unconquered, and Command and Conquer Remastered Collection.

The Studio Develops a New Game

Alongside the development of Total War: Star Wars, Creative Assembly is developing a major addition called Total War: Pharaoh. The studio is working hard to improve the Pharaoh mission despite the cancellation of Hyenas from its former parent company, SEGA. According to a recent blog post from Creative Assembly Sofia, the team will expand the campaign map and add more cultures and strategic details.

“The vision for Total War: PHARAOH since the outset of the project has been to increase the size of the campaign map and introduce even more cultures and ways of engaging in glorious strategic conquest.”

Source: Total War

This “vast” free update is expected to significantly rework the existing campaign, adding exciting new features and familiar content from Total War Saga: TROY.

Total War: Pharaoh, released last year, did not rely so heavily on fantasy tropes such as Warhammer and Three Kingdoms. It is claimed that the Star Wars game is one of three new studios to work on, and the fans are guessing the release schedule. Creative Assembly is well known for releasing games on an annual basis. 2021 is the only previous distance from the trend. This pattern suggests that Total War: Star Wars is supposed to be out in the next few years, but a precise schedule is still to be announced.

Image

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Excitement From the Community 

The announcement of a Total War video game taking action in the Star Wars universe has been met with many enthusiastic fans. The Creative Assembly team works well with licensed IPs, and their experience in the Warhammer series gives a good guarantee about the forthcoming project. Trying to insert space battles and other uniquely Star Wars-related elements into the Total War gameplay will undoubtedly be a tough mission for the studio; however, they seem ready for the challenge.

A fan said:

Star wars would probably be perfect for a company of heroes style game. Could be super fun

Source: Reddit

Meanwhile, the active Star Wars modding community for Total War games, including the popular mod for Rome: Total war, is a testimony to the sheer demand among the interested audience for the game.

Also read: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Joins EA Play On Play Station

As the development progresses, more details about Total War: Star Wars are predicted to occur. Until then, players can look forward to the upcoming updates for Total War: Speculate between Pharaoh and the other two game titles of what Total War will be released.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Chris Murithi

