creamY looks ready to be launched

The product is a dynamically updateable

Currently, it is in the last stage of testing

Cream Finance is close to launching a new product called creamY, which should be the latest variant of AMM developed around the concepts similar to Balancer, Curve, and the likes. As the company stated, updating creamY will be on the fly. The company announced that creamY v1 is aimed at low slippage trades and lower expenses, while v2 is suitable for higher volatility.

What should be the advantage of it?

Blackholeswap and Curve allowed trades on various currency pairs at low fees and very efficiently. The problem with additional assets coming to the market is that the liquidity becomes more and more fragmented. To solve this, Balancer presented a new concept that allows the removal or addition of the assets from the pool. This concept provides a more dynamic organization of the market.

The new Cream Finance’s product unites these two main approaches and generates a dynamically updateable Automated Market Maker.

According to the company’s announcement, the new product provides dynamic updates, an essential feature for traders seeking innovations. One of the creamY’s characteristics is the possibility of joining the liquidity and enabling traders to trade within the broad set of assets instead of fragmented subsets.

Also, important innovation is that traders, by using it, don’t need more than one token to provide liquidity. It could be an additional essential product to Cream Finance’s current offerings.

When will it be ready to use?

Despite media excitement, the creamY code wasn’t tested in the real world yet. The traders who want to use it shouldn’t risk more than can afford to lose.

The product is in the final stage, according to the company’s announcement on September 20th. As they stated, creamY is in the process of code analysis and testing. Cream Finance plans to launch it along with CREAM tokens. The company said that more details would be known after the new product pass the testing phase.

Traders are curious to see this new dynamic DeFi.