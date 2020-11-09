CorionX: scalability through interoperability bridges

In the near-future, interoperability bridges will function as arteries and veins to the robust circulatory system of all stablecoins and CBDCs.

To ensure ever-improving scalability, CorionX utilizes the interoperability bridges of its partners. The benefits of this strategy include improved speed, security, and reduced transactional fees.

The Syscoin Bridge

Working together, CorionX and Syscoin have been developing and evolving the potential of the ‘Syscoin Bridge.’

This bridge functions as a decentralized interoperability structure that supports CorionX (CORX), the CorionX ERC-20 token, and other DeFi tokens/Ethereum-chain Stablecoins.

CORX is CorionX’s native utility token, which functions to popularize Stablecoins and DeFi. It does so by utilizing interoperability bridges and merging currently separated sectors – Stablecoins and cryptocurrencies.

Combatting Scalability

Cost and scalability attribute the two largest factors when it comes to token adoption rates.

If we consider Ethereum – capable of processing roughly 15 transactions per second – and the effect of DeFi and Stablecoin transactional congestion. As the Ethereum blockchain becomes further congested, transaction costs continue to increase.

To counteract this detrimental aspect, interoperability bridges are constructed. These bridges optimally resolve micropayment issues, upscale Stablecoin transactions, and reduce transaction fees attributed to network congestion.

Syscoin’s Z-DAG protocol ensures transactions remain low-cost and speedy, while their blockchain provides a robust and secure network.

Bridging the gap

By working together, CorionX and Syscoin strive towards the global adoption of blockchain technology. Placing focus on certain DeFi and Stablecoins, they aim to provide support for both the unbanked and over-banked.

The goal is to create the smoothest and most efficient transition towards a crypto adoption future. To do this their #MoneyInTheRightDirection movement aims to promote the mainstream adoption of digital and crypto-based finance. This ambition bridges the gap between the unbanked and over-banked while boosting Stablecoin and DeFi adoption worldwide.