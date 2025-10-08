The Internet of Agents Hackathon, organized by Coral Protocol and Solana, took place in New York City, providing developers with the opportunity to design AI agents with real-world applications.

The hackathon attracted over 3,000 developers, who were brought together into nearly 400 teams that worked on more than 100 submissions across various categories, including finance, healthcare, content creation and media, decentralisation, decentralised finance (DeFi), education, and climate change.

$100,000 prize pool and post-hack bounties drive innovation

A prize pool of $100,000 was also available for participants to win across Agent Developers, Application Developers, and Partner Technologies.

The hackathon was built on Coral’s infrastructure, which is based on the Solana blockchain. Technology Partners: Mistral AI, ElevenLabs, Crossmint, Lovable, AI/ML API, Nebius, LabLab.ai, and NativelyAI offered tools, connections, workshops, and mentorship. Coral also welcomed 20 AI developers from London to put their mettle up against the world stage.

Finalists pitched their projects to investors at the Solana Skyline NYC. Coral kicked in $27,500 worth of post-hack bounties to incentivise teams to continue building their projects, with targets such as reaching $1,000 ARR or 100 sign-ups.



Coral v1 launches remote agents to boost AI collaboration on Solana



Coral Protocol is a framework that enables AI agents (some of which we now refer to as cryptoeconomic agents) to collaborate and exchange value. Built on top of Solana, it features its own marketplace where developers can put AI agents into productive use.



Coral Protocol recently unveiled Coral v1, which includes Remote Agents, “an enabling technology that allows developers to deploy multi-agent software in minutes easily.” Coral v1’s Remote Agents provide users with instant access to production-quality multi-agent capabilities.

Developers can now rent ready-to-use Remote Agents and have them combined with local agents within a single session. Every action is logged and optimized in Coral Studio and scored based on threads and telemetry. Agent developers, on the other hand, can list their agents in the Coral Registry and receive instant payouts whenever their agent is used.

Coral v1 now supports remote creation, acquisition, and customization of AI agents using Coral’s Solana-based on-chain payment system. The update enables developers to deploy agents with specialised skills across various domains, enhancing efficiency and overall performance.

Roman Georgio, Co-Founder & CEO of Coral Protocol, said: “The launch of Coral v1 with Remote Agents embodies everything Coral has been working towards up until now: an AI ecosystem that can accomplish virtually anything through combining distinct agents, each with their own sphere of expertise. We’re excited to see how developers harness Remote Agents to develop solutions that raise the bar in terms of what can be achieved onchain.”