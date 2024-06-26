Copper & Sui partner to build out full institutional accessibility

London, UK, June 26th, 2024, Chainwire

The integration with Sui includes custody support for L1 and L2, built-in staking support, and DeFi connectivity.

Copper, a leader in digital asset custody, collateral management, and prime services, is excited to announce its latest integration with Sui, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform. The strategic partnership will enable robust custody infrastructure support for stablecoin and Real-World Asset (RWA) issuers on Sui such as Ondo (USDY), marking a significant advancement in connecting institutional finance to on-chain opportunities on the Sui Network.

With Copper on board, the Sui ecosystem now has built additional foundational infrastructure necessary to enable institutional players to leverage Sui’s industry-leading decentralized technology platform, addressing the need for financial institutions seeking efficient treasury services for their tokens.

“This strategic partnership, integrating Copper’s enterprise-grade custody tooling, exemplifies the continued maturation of the Sui ecosystem into a platform capable of supporting the heightened infrastructure needs of Sui’s institutional builders and users,” said Greg Siourounis, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation. “We are truly excited about the number and diversity of new projects and assets this partnership will enable for both the Copper and Sui ecosystems.”

The first phase of support, encompassing SUI and native Sui-tokens is currently complete, making Copper a custodian for these assets. The immediate availability of Copper’s infrastructure on Sui means it is ready to serve the needs of large institutional traders and market makers today. Further features in staking and DeFi are in development and will be integrated soon, significantly expanding the functionality of Copper’s offerings on Sui.

“We’re excited to be a part of the SUI ecosystem with Copper as custodian,” commented Dmitry Tokarev, CEO of Copper. “With staking and DeFi features currently in development, we’re looking forward to the evolution of this partnership.”

Sui Foundation

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.