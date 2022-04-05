Cryptopolitan is happy to announce that Filip Wielanier, Co-founder and CEO of Cookie3, the “Google Analytics” of metaverse and Web3, will participate in the upcoming Masterminds live program as the guest speaker.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The Web3 Masterminds session will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 6th March at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Filip Wielanier will be speaking with Forward Protocol founder Mitch Rankin about the Cookie3 project, including other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

About Cookie 3

Cookie3 is the first analytics platform that translates the on-chain data into the behavioral profiles of individuals. The platform leverages AI and ML solutions to analyze and interpret data from the blockchain, metaverse, NFTs, gaming, decentralized finance, and the entire Web3 space.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

