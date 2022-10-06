Contentos Vietnamese blockchain community launches NFT collection with the support of Contentos Foundation

Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam, 4th October, 2022, Chainwire

The Contentos Vietnamese community with more than 1,000 local blockchain enthusiasts and content creators recently announced the launch and distribution of a community-led NFT PFP collection “GoldStar MetaClub” with the support of the Contentos Foundation. “GoldStar MetaClub” is an NFT collection that captures the value of the Vietnamese community and received official support from the Contentos Foundation, becoming one of the first NFT projects to be supported in the COS.SPACE metaverse.

The Contentos Vietnamese community has long supported the operation of block-producing nodes on the Contentos mainnet, staking more than 200 million COS tokens, and has promoted Contentos’ decentralized content ecosystem. Additionally, Contentos’ Vietnamese community has been very active on COS.TV, a Web 3.0 video distribution and digital asset management platform built on the Contentos mainnet, establishing COS.TV creator guilds to produce educational videos and holding online and offline gatherings. In April this year, more than 200 people participated in an offline Contentos meetup in Ho Chi Minh City to show their support. Members of the COS.TV guilds are blockchain enthusiasts and Vlog creators that actively support one another, follow each other, send each other rewards, support each other’s activities, and even operate a kind of “video dating” in Vietnam.

Vietnamese community manager Hai Trung said, “COS.TV is a video platform built on Web 3.0 concepts. COS.TV has many features designed to encourage interactions between creators and audiences, allowing creators to feel connected to their audience. We love being encouraged by viewers in addition to earning revenue on COS.TV, which is unlike what we have experienced in traditional video platforms where you must be a celebrity with lots of views to be successful”.

According to Hai Trung, a strong sense of community is what led to the creation of the “GoldStar MetaClub” NFT collection. It is a collection from and for the community. Years of community building and camaraderie created the foundation for this NFT collection. Many new NFT projects often lack real community support, making it difficult for their long-term development, and price fluctuations often lead to communities abandoning projects. When creators issue NFTs they need to invest into marketing operations to attract users to hold them, and they also have to operate the community and create use cases for the NFTs. Contentos hopes to support the long-term sustainability of community-driven NFT projects such as “GoldStar MetaClub” by creating community-building spaces like COS.TV and providing real use cases for NFTs such as in the COS.SPACE metaverse.

Contentos Foundation CEO, Mick Tsai is very happy to see the strong community in the Contentos ecosystem and stated, “NFT PFPs such as “GoldStar MetaClub” supported by Contentos are all in the ERC-721 standard, and holders are able to display them on COS.TV, their personal Instagram digital collection and on other platforms that support the ERC-721 standard, greatly expanding the influence of COS.TV creators and creating an opportunity for a wider audience to better understand and engage with our Contentos ecosystem. We will continue to support NFTs and content created by Contentos creators and communities.”

A total of 500 GoldStar MetaClub NFT PFPs will be issued, and the NFTs will include various themes, such as lifestyle, sports, singing and other unique elements. Community manager Hai Trung said that the NFTs will capture the diverse characteristics of creators on COS.TV. The first issued NFTs will be limited to long-term community participants with more NFTs becoming available for the general public in the near future.

About Contentos Foundation

The vision of Contentos is to build a decentralized digital content community that allows content to be freely produced, distributed, rewarded, and traded, while protecting author rights. Contentos strives to incentivize content creation and global diversity and return the rights and value of content to users. A decentralized video platform, COS.TV is built on top of the Contentos mainnet, which now serves over 1 million global users monthly around the world. Creators can earn not just block rewards with their videos but can also receive direct support from fans via watching ads or sending Gifting Votes. These revenue models generate profit for creators and the COS.TV platform just like ads on YouTube today.

In 2022, Contentos released a roadmap to build a metaverse around content creation and consumption. Starting with COS.SPACE “virtual real estate”, Contentos’ metaverse will be a place where COS.TV users can create their virtual home experience.

