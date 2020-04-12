Blockchain COVID-19 privacy contact tracing App is under development. Coronavirus contact tracing has been a huge challenge across the globe and ZCash privacy backed contact tracing application is underway.

The App will be used in tracing the virus contacts without compromising on privacy on the part of the victim. This is an open-source method set to bring privacy in contact tracing across the globe. Concerns have been raised on how tracing can be done using digital technology whilst preserving personal privacy.

A blockchain-based solution is necessary to slow down the spread of coronavirus. According to a ZCash board member Peter Van Valkenburgh, there is no need to impose contact tracing and methods that put personal privacy on the line. He adds that the approach is already working in China and might not work in the U.S.

The same sentiments have been expressed by a crypto expert, Sydney Ifergan on a tweet adds:

Ideally, we need contact tracing technologies which do not steal our privacy. We need to really think beyond the pandemic. Good that ZCash Foundation is a part of making contact tracing without surveillance videos with the TCN Coalition.

Contact tracing is one way of easing the pressure from lockdowns and stemming the virus spread. The project is focusing on getting applications that are secure and can be used by millions of devices across borders.

According to experts, Temporary Contact Number (TCN) Coalition is an extensible open-sourced privacy ecosystem that is free to use. It is also ready for immediate implementation. The temporary tracing number protocol is a mobile device compatible with ease of tracing and keeps transactions anonymous.

For the seamless working of the application, other tech players, governments and app developers need to collaborate to onboard the shared TCN interface. The ZCash foundation has been working with TCN Coalition since April 7.

When it comes to open-source software, privacy takes the center stage especially when contact tracing involves global distributed ecosystems. The blockchain COVID-19 privacy contact tracing App has a huge role to play in the fight against COVID-19 but only if arbitrary behaviors are avoided.

Zcash trivia

ZCash started as a fork of the bitcoin blockchain on October 28, 2016. Earlier it was called the Zerocoin protocol before it was transformed into the Zerocash system and then finally, ZCash. ZCash was founded by Zooko Wilcox-O’Hearn in October 2016 in an effort to address an open financial system with the privacy feature that internet users wanted.