TL;DR Breakdown

• SOFTSWISS has been promoting crypto payments for gambling since 2013.

• CoinsPaid increases the value of the crypto bet by 31 percent.

Companies like SOFTSWISS and CoinsPaid are pioneers in gaming-focused on cryptocurrency payments. These companies have shown that virtual currencies have a promising future ahead if they focus on gambling. Under these ideals, brands expanded their operations by 26 percent for March travel and 31 percent in June.

Cryptocurrencies have become a common theme among gambling games for their easy, safe, and anonymous transactions. Bitcoin is the leading crypto that is used for these online bets and increased in popularity after Covid-19. London-based CoinsPaid is the leading promoter of these gambling games focused on new financial technology.

CoinsPaid: Crypto market has become competitive

CoinsPaid manages crypto transactions in the UK and shows how crypto has become competitive. Since the Bitcoin creation, this new financial market has opened the doors to global transactions. This is why CoinsPaid thinks that crypto trading shows a refreshing landscape that could kill fiat currency.

Max Krupyshev’s CEO thinks there is a lot of competition in the crypto market, but they hope to do their best. Krupyshev is proud to say that his company is the first payment affiliate in iGaming. However, the CEO claims he is also targeting new financial niches.

SOFT SWISS and its support for crypto payments

CoinsPaid’s support for crypto is total, and now that it joins SOFTSWISS, this goal is sharpening. SOFTSWISS COO Andrey Starovoitocv states that Bitcoin remains the crypto with which most payments are processed. However, Ethereum is also found which occupies 9 percent of the total transactions in online casinos.

SOFTSWISS included cryptocurrencies payment in online betting in 2013, but it peaked this year. With CoinsPaid, the company that manages cryptographic payments rises and gains greater participation.

Starovoitov believes that in this new year, cryptocurrencies gained participation by reaching a historical value. Bitcoin got to capitalize on $60,000 million by April, but the crypto lost over 50 percent of its value in May.

The cryptocurrencies world and online gambling are very popular with crypto fans. However, some authorities in Europe do not support this move, calling it illegal. But these comments are to be expected because crypto regulations have taken a lot of involvement.

For now, these payments in cryptocurrencies to gamble represent a golden opportunity for all users. Various crypto platforms can send Bitcoin to the betting profile. SOFTSWISS has also come up with a straightforward crypto transaction system for new crypto fans to use.