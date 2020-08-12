Coinbase has announced that it has been able to help its customers save money due to its BTC transaction batching system.

According to the renowned digital assets exchange giant, they have helped their clients save up to 75% in transaction fees since the beginning of the year.

The site launched the new BTC transaction batching system to process transactions on its Coinbase platform and Coinbase pro platform at the beginning of the year. Due to the new batch system, transactions are grouped into one, which means that the clients will have to pay lesser fees.

Furthermore, Coinbase said that this new batching system has helped them reduce the number of transactions that would be processed at once.

Coinbase says it has been able to carry out a lot of transactions with little efforts

In the blog post, the digital assets exchange firm, Coinbase said that it has been able to carry out large transactions with a little effort by their team of developers.

The firm says they have been able to use the new BTC transaction batching system to tackle the issue regarding price surges, which leads to fluctuating transaction fees whenever a sharp price surge happens.

Recall in the last few weeks when Ethereum and some other top coins witnessed sharp movements as clients who tried to withdraw their assets on Coinbase witnessed delay.

Coinbase says the BTC transaction batching system has helped its customers save money

According to the firm, they have been able to batch all their customer’s transactions on both of their platforms since the new batching system was launched on March 12.

During that period, Coinbase said they witnessed a high degree of transaction fees saved with the customers enjoying the majority of the profits. In the words of the crypto firm: