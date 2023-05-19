Coinbase unveils its global zero-trading subscription service ‘Coinbase One’

TL;DR Breakdown

Cryptocurrency exchange titan, Coinbase, has taken its pioneering zero-fee subscription service, Coinbase One, from beta testing to global expansion. First launched as a US exclusive in 2021, Coinbase One has now spread its wings, reaching across the Atlantic to customers in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland.

2/ The best of Coinbase just got ✨better✨ Unlock zero trading fees, a dedicated support team, boosted staking rewards, and exclusive benefits from partners with Coinbase One — all for $29.99/month.



Claim your 30-day free trial → https://t.co/agCecP7lsp — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) May 18, 2023

For a relatively modest fee of $29.99 per month, customers can now enjoy the freedom of fee-less trading and reap the rewards of higher staking returns. This innovative step is a game-changer for the firm and a potential trendsetter in the global digital currency space.

Coinbase One’s ambitions don’t stop here. According to the company, Coinbase plans to serve 35 countries with this premium service, underscoring a daring move to strengthen its international presence. The development comes on the heels of CEO Brian Armstrong hinting that the firm might broaden its horizons beyond the US, given an opaque regulatory landscape.

A suite of benefits: Beyond zero-trading fees

But the Coinbase One service isn’t just about eliminating trading fees. Subscribers can access a suite of benefits designed to simplify their crypto journey. These include pre-filed tax return documents for U.S. clients and the option to tap into Messari insights and analytics via a Pro account. Customers also stand to gain from a six-month free trial of CoinTracker’s crypto portfolio analytics.

Furthermore, Coinbase One offers its members 24/7 dedicated phone support, emphasizing the company’s focus on a customer-centric experience. It even offers its members peace of mind with a $1M Account Protection policy, underlining its commitment to security in a market known for its volatility.

Moreover, Coinbase is striking strategic alliances with other key players in the industry, such as Messari, CoinTracker, Alto IRA, Blockworks’ Permissionless, and Lemonade. It is essential to know that this move seeks to augment its members’ benefits.

Despite this audacious move into international waters, Coinbase reassures its commitment to the American market. This assurance follows the launch of the Coinbase International Exchange earlier this month, a platform aimed at easing crypto derivative trading for institutional investors. This move signaled Coinbase’s response to the challenging regulatory environment they’re navigating within the United States.

However, amidst this balancing act between international expansion and homeland commitment, Coinbase stands firm. Its dedication is reflected in the launch of Coinbase One, a product that encapsulates the firm’s customer-centric philosophy and underscores its adaptability in the face of regulatory headwinds.