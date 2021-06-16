TL;DR Breakdown

• After the Coinbase Pro announcement, the Shiba Inu price increased as fans pressed Robinhood.

• Coinbase Pro announces that it will include SHIB cryptocurrency trading alongside Keep Network and Chiliz tokens.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency price significantly increased its value after the Coinbase Pro platform announced that it is doing all the work to include it and the Chiliz and Keep Network tokens.

On Wednesday morning, the cryptocurrency SHIB price rose close to 27%, EDT to $0.0000090 with a market capitalization of $3.5 billion. The Chiliz token has risen 26.7% to $0.35 with a market capitalization of $2.1 billion. The Keep Network token rose 12.5% to $0.6, with a market capitalization close to $317 million.

Coinbase Pro platform includes Shiba Inu trading

The volume of transactions with these tokens has been traded in the last 24 hours, and they have had a considerable increase. According to experts, the Coinbase Pro platform users can make their transactions with the Shiba Inu token to their accounts immediately after the launch. They have also commented on the risks and dangers involved in the crypto market.

There are also negotiations and requests by fans to include the SHIB token on the Robinhood trading platform, already approaching 150,000 signatures. The Robinhood Company supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Litecoin.

Coinbase announced that the three altcoin tokens would be available only for incoming transfers on Coinbase Pro; this is a professional-level trading service offered by Coinbase. The platform announced that the tokens trading would begin on Thursday, June 17, at 9 am PT (12:00 pm EDT).

This will be possible if the Shiba Inu coins, Chiliz tokens, and Keep Network establish sufficient liquidity on the platform for that day.

The operations with these new tokens will be in 3 phases

The negotiation will be launched in 3 phases: only publication, only limit, and then complete negotiation. The Coinbase platform, in a statement, has said that if at any time one of the new order books does not meet the orderly and healthy market assessment, they can keep the book in a state for a longer period or suspend trading, complying with the trading rules.

Liquidity is a very important aspect of cryptocurrencies and when it comes to the finance world. This measures how difficult it is to trade a certain asset, such as a cryptocurrency token, without affecting its value.

This is one reason that traders often prefer markets or assets with good liquidity. According to experts, it will be more difficult to buy and sell in the markets without adequate liquidity.

It is difficult to buy and sell tokens with bad liquidity; having bad liquidity also means that the cryptocurrency’s price can change if it is negotiated. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have good liquidity, which is why they have high trading volumes. Binance affirms that other currencies have liquidity problems in their markets, affecting the operations with altcoins.