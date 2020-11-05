Coinbase Japan hiring vigorously around US election time.

Japan is also planning a CBDC very soon.

Coinbase Japan is entering the market after a long wait.

After a long wait, the United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is gearing up to enter the Japanese market after they had shared the desire to enter the market in the past. The company’s chief executive officer Brian Armstrong has recently tweeted the news of Coinbase Japan hiring asking people to put forward the right candidates for the job.

The company is offering certain vacant positions in Japan’s capital that needed to be filled in the departments of worldwide expansion, marketing and communication departments, Information Technology department, customer support, finance, and accounts department.

Coinbase Japan legal approvals

Coinbase recently became a second-class associate of the Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association while the Financial Services Agency (FSA) has already approved Coinbase in March 2020.

The company is trying its best to enter the market since the year 2016. When they first shared the desired to enter Japan’s potential market in the year 2019, they were very much confident to acquire the license from FSA, but sadly that is still needed to be issued.

The time is right now that the country is already focusing more on creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and less on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Japan is a little slow on the CBDC progress, however, the country is catching up on the race.

If the company is entering Japan’s market by hiring recruits would be a clear sign, Coinbase will surely flourish in the Japanese market. It has more potential and will be the right decision to generate more profit in the Japanese market. Now that the country is becoming more adaptive towards cryptocurrency and digital currencies the market size is expected to increase by many folds.