Caitlin Long says Coinbase IPO would be a record making event for the crypto industry.

The crypto firm would be directly listing its shares on NASDAQ.

The CEO of Wyoming based digital bank, Avanti Bank & Trust, Caitlin Long, has said that the crypto industry was going to be experiencing a record-breaking moment when Coinbase IPO eventually goes public. She made this statement at a pro-crypto event tagged “Bitcoin in the Real World.”

Long believes Coinbase IPO would be a game changer for the crypto community

According to her, the IPO would leave the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with no option but to clarify important regulatory issues that would be very important to the growth of the crypto industry. Long also stated that she expected the commission to examine Coinbase’s prospectus thoroughly because the public would be very interested to know what the commission accepted or rejected from the crypto firm.

And as regards the removal of Ripple’s XRP by several major crypto exchanges, she noted that the Coinbase IPO would further make the commission to highlight any other token it thinks is operating like a security, especially those that might have been listed by the crypto exchange company.

Long concluded by saying that the road to regulatory clarity was not going to be immediately straightforward for the crypto community. However, she strongly believes that Coinbase IPO was a start of that process.

Coinbase IPO to be directly listed on NASDAQ

After months of speculation on how Coinbase would be listing its IPO, the firm has announced that it wouldn’t be going through the route of the traditional IPO processing. Rather, the exchange firm would use the direct listing process where the shareholders of the firm would be able to sell their stock directly, without any lock-ups, to the public.

The crypto firm had announced its intention to go public last year after it filed a draft registration with the authorities.