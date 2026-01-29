Coinbase expands beyond crypto with prediction markets in all 50 states

Coinbase is expanding its crypto exchange business into prediction markets for events worldwide through the Coinbase app. The new feature, run by Kalshi, a U.S.-regulated prediction market operator, is now live on Coinbase Financial Markets. This represents a significant product expansion for the publicly traded exchange, according to Coinbase’s official prediction markets website.

Previously available to select users, the prediction markets platform now lets individuals in every state participate using U.S. dollars or USDC held in their Coinbase accounts. Contracts represent yes/no outcomes on specific events, and their prices reflect the market’s collective judgment on what’s likely to happen. Minimum trade sizes start at $1, making the feature accessible to a broad range of users.

Coinbase launched its prediction markets nationwide in the U.S. This means it’s no longer a beta project restricted to early access, but anyone across the 50 states can participate freely.

The feature is available directly in the Coinbase app, in a new tab labeled “Predict,” allowing users to do so without creating another account or using an external platform.

By integrating prediction markets into its main app, Coinbase is making it easy for existing users to switch seamlessly from crypto trading to event-based markets, all within the same app and interface they are already familiar with.

Users will be able to trade through Coinbase Financial Markets, as it’s registered as a futures commission merchant and complies with applicable U.S. laws and regulations.

Coinbase Financial Markets is also a member of the National Futures Association, and therefore, the product is not being offered outside the normal regulatory framework.

Prediction markets offer simple yes/no contracts on real-world events, such as sports, crypto, politics, economics, culture, and technology. The contract pays $1 if the event occurs and $0 if it does not, and the results are easy to understand, even for beginners.

The prices of the contracts depend on what people predict will happen; if the price is $0.65, that means there is a 65% chance the event will occur.

As more information becomes available, prices change in real time, and users can buy and sell contracts. This model allows users to react to the breaking news rather than waiting for the final result. This is one of the key differences between prediction markets and other betting models.

A user can fund their trade with U.S. dollars or USDC currently in their Coinbase account, and have their funds from closed positions returned to the same account. The markets operate nearly 24/7, and the only time they are closed is during a short weekly maintenance period.

Coinbase is expanding beyond crypto with prediction markets.

Coinbase decided to create a prediction market after seeing a dramatic increase in users in late 2025, driven by traders who used it to express opinions on actual events, rather than purely traditional financial instruments.

During this time, sers were looking for new ways to bet on events such as sports, politics, and culture; therefore, interest in prediction markets increased, and prediction markets became more popular

Many top platforms’ activity levels increased dramatically, with some reaching volumes of billions at their peak (Kalshi, Polymarket). This rapid increase was also reflected in their funding and valuations, as Kalshi and Polymarket together recently raised over $2.3 billion in funding rounds.

Through these funding rounds, Kalshi’s valuation increased to around $11 billion, and Polymarket’s to roughly $9 billion, underscoring investors’ confidence in the long-term potential of prediction markets.

The company’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, said prices in prediction markets match the best available information when people risk real money. He said the method is more truth-seeking than those influenced by opinions or narratives.

In his view, prices set by the crowd adjust quickly as facts change, making prediction markets a useful tool for understanding what people believe is most likely to happen. The company said it will know if the project succeeds through total trading volume, user adoption, and demand for more events over time.

