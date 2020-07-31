Coinbase exchange has announced that it is exploring listing 19 new digital assets on its platform in a bid to provide its users globally access to at least 90 percent of the aggregate market cap of all digital assets in circulation.

According to the announcement, the new assets include, Ampleforth, Band Protocol, Balancer, Blockstack, Curve, Fetch.ai, Flexacoin, Helium, Hedera Hashgraph, Kava, Melon, Ocean Protocol, Paxos Gold, Reserve Rights, BTC, The Graph, THETA, UMA, and WBTC.

Coinbase exchange further noted that the goal of the new addition is to offer support for all assets that meet its technical standards and also comply with applicable regulations.

The San Francisco-based exchange further explained that before listing the prospective digital assets would be evaluated against the framework of its digital asset. This would invariably enable it to assess important factors like security, compliance, and the project’s alignment with the Coinbase exchange mission to creating an open financial system for the world.

Coinbase exchange Offers DAI Holders 2 percent Interest

Similarly, Coinbase exchange is currently offering users in six countries holding Dai to earn up to two percent back from rewards.

Notably, Dai (DAI) holders in the US, UK, the Netherlands, Spain, France, and Australia can earn a two percent annual percentage yield (APY) through the new program Dai Rewards.

Rewards are to be distributed within the first five business days of receiving dai in a Coinbase account and will be handed out daily after the first payout.

Additionally, Coinbase has a similar program for US customers that rewards users based on the amount of USDC held in their exchange wallets. Staking rewards are also offered on tezos (XTZ) holdings.

Coinbase recording more Institutional Investors purchasing BTC in H1

Coinbase exchange has disclosed that more institutional investors are currently using its platform to build direct positions in the cryptocurrency market.

Crypto fund managers are now getting more backing from institutional investors that see the crypto market as an alternative investment strategy.

The exchange said it had observed a noticeable uptick in institutional business’s growth in the first half of the year, adding that the “greater visibility of reputable investors warming up to digital assets” is also helping to fuel growing “confidence among this community.”