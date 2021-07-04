TL;DR Breakdown

Coinbase hires more service support operators

Huge customer complains Coinbase had to face

Coinbase crypto exchange, the number one American crypto exchange, has hired an army of support staff to help solve thousands of customer support issues it has.

The American crypto exchange made the announcement in a blog post on Saturday, noting that they have increased the number of support service providers in their firm 5x the number they had before.

“One of the biggest investments we’ve made is in our support staff. We now have more than 3,000 people dedicated to solving customer issues. This represents a more than 5x increase in support staff since January.

Coinbase crypto exchange hiring support staff to the tune of 3,000 appears too much. However, previous reports suggest that the number is appropriate or short of what the firm may need.

Prevalent problems coinbase users used to face

Since Brian Armstrong founded the company nine years ago, complaints from customers have racked up. In 2018, Mashable obtained a 134-page report of customer complaints through a Freedom of Information Access request to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

It appeared Coinbase crypto exchange had lousy customers. However, its deficit in support personnel played a role. Similarly, users experienced disappearing balance many times, prompting the need for customer support.

Coinbase crypto exchange also had to deal with many cases of customers being locked out of their accounts, especially at critical times when prices are surging, and they need to withdraw or trade.

It was a real problem for the firm; however, now the numbers of support staff would see that the number of troubled users drop drastically.

After coinbase crypto exchange hires support staff, disturbing customers drop in number

The firm said it has been able to eliminate backlog across most queues and have sufficient agent capacity in place to minimize the risk of potential future backlogs.

“Since January, our customer contact rate (the number of times customers contact customer service divided by the number of monthly transacting users) has been reduced by 70 percent. Over that same period, we saw our total number of verified users increase from 43 million to 56 million, they wrote in their blog post.