Coinbase CEO slams Chase Bank’s UK crypto ban

Armstrong also urges UK officials to examine whether Chase Bank’s actions align with the country’s policy goals, expressing hope that the bank might reconsider its stance.

Chase Bank recently announced a ban on crypto transactions for its UK customers, Cryptopolitan reported. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States, has publicly denounced the decision. Armstrong took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his dissatisfaction. He labeled the move “totally inappropriate” and urged UK crypto holders to consider closing their Chase accounts.

Totally inappropriate behavior from @Chase UK (this is their UK bank only is my understanding)@RishiSunak @griffitha It appears @Chase UK does not respect your policy goals – thoughts?



UK crypto holders should close their @Chase accounts if this is how they're going to be…

Moreover, Armstrong didn’t stop at criticizing the bank. He also called upon UK officials, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Economic Secretary Andrew Griffith, to scrutinize Chase UK’s actions. He questioned whether the bank’s decision aligns with the country’s policy goals. Armstrong expressed optimism that a closer look by officials might prompt Chase UK to reconsider its stance.

This isn’t the first time Chase Bank has faced scrutiny over its approach to cryptocurrencies. In 2018, the bank’s US arm settled a lawsuit for $2.5 million, resolving allegations that it had overcharged customers using Chase credit cards for crypto purchases. Despite these setbacks, JPMorgan, the parent company of Chase Bank, has not entirely dismissed the idea of entering the crypto market. Last year, the financial giant took steps in this direction by hiring a new head of crypto policy and filing for a cryptocurrency wallet trademark.

Regulatory challenges and market reactions

Chase Bank cited the rise in crypto-related scams as the reason for its recent decision. However, this move has broader implications for the traditional financial sector’s relationship with the burgeoning crypto industry. The bank’s decision underscores the challenges that conventional financial institutions face in adapting to the rise of digital assets.

Additionally, the crypto community has been quick to point out that Chase Bank is not alone in its cautious approach. Other major UK banks like Nationwide, NatWest, and HSBC have also imposed daily limits on crypto purchases and restricted the use of credit cards for such transactions. This collective caution among traditional banks highlights the tension between established financial systems and disruptive technologies like cryptocurrencies.

In the United States, Coinbase itself has been grappling with legal issues. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against the company in June 2023, alleging violations of securities laws. Despite these challenges, Coinbase has been actively expanding its operations in the UK and Europe, signaling its commitment to these markets.