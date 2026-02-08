Coinbase CEO Armstrong dismisses recent volatility, maintains long-term bullishness

Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, has dismissed recent concerns about market volatility, pointing out that volatility is a standard part of the industry.

The cryptocurrency market’s recent volatility has been due to political factors, institutional trading. Recent concerns about quantum computing and the continued safety of Bitcoin have not helped matters either.

Should investors worry about the recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market?

In a post on X, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong made it clear that the current market turbulence has not had a negative effect on his optimism for the future of the cryptocurrency industry. He reminded investors in his post that volatility is a standard part of the industry and pointed out that the sector has already survived many similar cycles.

Armstrong argued that it is hard to be anything but bullish because cryptocurrency is “eating financial services at an incredible rate.” Despite the falling prices seen on trading screens, the CEO stated that Coinbase would continue to “keep shipping” new products and updates.

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $126,210 in October 2025. However, by early February 2026, the price had slumped to near $63,000. This represents a 50% decline in value in just a few months.

The current volatility is driven by several complex factors, like political changes. For instance, when President Trump threatened a 100% tariff on Chinese imports, the market was immediately affected, with many investors selling off their shares.

Contributing to the problem, in previous years, many hedge funds engaged in “arbitrage” trades. They would buy Bitcoin through ETFs and sell futures to lock in small, safe profits. However, in early 2026, these trades became less profitable. Data from CoinShares suggests that hedge fund exposure to Bitcoin ETFs fell by nearly one-third as these professional traders pulled their money out.

In a recent Cryptopolitan report, Bitwise advisor Jeff Park attributed the latest sharp BTC price drop that occurred on February 5, 2026, to a cascading effect of derisking moves happening in TradFi rather than some terrible event in crypto like a hack or blow up of massive entities.

Furthermore, the “Coinbase premium,” that is, the difference between the price of Bitcoin on Coinbase compared to other exchanges, turned negative.

In February 2026, Bitcoin was trading significantly cheaper on Coinbase than on Binance, a sign that American institutional investors are selling their holdings. When these large players exit their positions, it creates a “domino effect.”

Coinbase plans for success amid market uncertainty

Coinbase continues to keep trading volumes active by listing new tokens based on popular demand. The company is also focusing on bringing in revenue from subscriptions and services to make the business less dependent on trading fees.

Coinbase’s stock price (COIN) has dropped about 45% over the last three months. It declined sharply from a high of $444 to approximately $179.

Despite the drop in value, Coinbase reported that its transaction revenue remains particularly strong in derivatives trading and also receives stablecoin income from USDC.

Armstrong has been a vocal supporter of clear regulations for digital assets like the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts and government adoption of cryptocurrencies.