Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong has backed Bitcoin as more trustworthy than the United States of America dollars.

In his words, the Coinbase CEO pointed out that the current pandemic, which has led the American government into providing stimulus checks and other forms of palliatives is something to be concerned about.

Like other financial experts, the CEO says if the government does not stop printing more money, then the country might be set for inflation. His views had been confirmed by a host of other high profile individuals across the country.

During his interview at the Invest Like the Best podcast series, he said that there could only be about 21 million Bitcoin in existence and he was wary of what will become of the dollar in the coming years.

Coinbase CEO says Bitcoin has stood the test of time

Continuing his statement, the Coinbase CEO said that Bitcoin had stood the test of time over the years since its inception while he fears that the dollar does not present that opportunity of trust.

Speaking about altcoins, Armstrong cited that when it first came in, he thought it was going to crash soon, but there have been high demand for it by the crypto community, which is a good thing. Cameron Winklevoss also stated his displeasure after he pointed to the dollar as being funny money.

Cameron Winklevoss advises people to look to Bitcoin

According to reports that circulated earlier, the co-founder of Gemini suggested that politicians have now made the dollar become funny money after they negotiated stimulus checks in trillions of dollars apart.

Backing up Coinbase CEO’s words, Cameron Winklevoss further said people who have this hatred towards Bitcoin and the crypto market should wake up to the realization that it is the best bet for them in the long run.

Finally, the co-founder said that the fact that the government can plan to provide stimulus checks with huge amounts of money speaks more about dollars’ value.