TL; DR Breakdown

The Bollinger bands are narrow on today’s Coin98 price analysis chart, signaling a low volatile market.

C98/USD is ranked 130 in the overall cryptocurrency market, with a market cap of $665.1 million.

Coin98 is trading between intraday lows of $3.66 and intraday highs of $3.92.

Coin98 price analysis: General price overview

In the last five days, C98 has been declining, making the price record a sharp decline to lows of $2.1. Ther Bollinger bands have been trading confusingly as some trading sessions seem to be wide and others narrow this implies that the coin is not stable as the price is trading slightly bullish and bearish mommentum.

The 20-day Moving Average has crossed over the 200-day Movin Average, meaning Coin98 price is slightly bullish in some parts on the 5-day price analysis chart. Despite trading bearishly, the buyers have not been completely sent out of the market. However, they are in the market but at a smaller number compared to the mighty sellers.

The red bars on the 5-day price analysis chart are more than the green bars, indicating the sellers control the C98 price, and there are only a few buyers in the market.

C98/USD price movement in the last 24 hours: Coin98 trades in a narrow range

The Bollinger bands are narrow on today’s Coin98 price analysis chart, signaling a low volatile market. Coin98 is trading between the intraday lows of $3.66 and the intraday highs of $3.92.

According to CoinMarketCap, C98/USD is ranked number 130 in the overall cryptocurrency market with a market cap of $665.1 million.

Coin98 4-hour price analysis chart: bulls

The EMA is struggling to surpass the price; this is a bullish signal. Bulls are looking forward to causing a price surge that aims to surpass the daily highs before midnight.

The MACD line has crossed over the red signal line, indicating that the coin is trading in a bullish momentum and aims to record the new highest price of the day before tomorrow’s price analysis chart opens.

The RSI indicator lies in the neutral zone; however, it shows some possibilities of crossing to the overbought region. If the RSI goes past the 70 mark, the bears will have minimal chances to overturn the bullish trend.

Coin98 price analysis: Conclusion

The Balance of Power indicator is lying on the positive side, meaning that the bull pressure is so intense than the bear pressure. The sellers are trying to cause a price dip; however, the bulls seem powerful for the bears to overcome. Most of the technical indicators suggest that the bull pressure is set to continue. If the bullish trend continues, the price might hit $4 before midnight.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.