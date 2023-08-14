Coca-Cola launches Masterpiece NFT collection on Coinbase’s Base network

TL;DR Breakdown

Coca-Cola previously ventured into NFTs, raising over $575,000 for charity in July 2021 and releasing 136 collectibles for Pride Month in 2022.

The collection consists of eight NFTs, priced between 0.0011 ETH and 0.014 ETH, with some trading below their original price on OpenSea.

Description Coca-Cola has unveiled its latest venture into the digital realm. The beverage giant has launched a new collection of NFTs titled “Masterpiece.” This collection, available on Base, Coinbase‘s Ethereum Layer 2 network, blends historical and contemporary art pieces. Significantly, this move is part of Coinbase’s multi-week “Onchain Summer” initiative, which began on August 9. Historical … Read more

Coca-Cola has unveiled its latest venture into the digital realm. The beverage giant has launched a new collection of NFTs titled “Masterpiece.” This collection, available on Base, Coinbase‘s Ethereum Layer 2 network, blends historical and contemporary art pieces. Significantly, this move is part of Coinbase’s multi-week “Onchain Summer” initiative, which began on August 9.

Historical meets contemporary in Coca-Cola’s NFT collection

The “Masterpiece” collection is not just any ordinary NFT series. It uniquely combines iconic images of the Coca-Cola bottle with modern artwork. Artists like Aket and Vikram Kushwah have contributed to this collection.

Moreover, it features historical masterpieces such as “The Scream” by Edvard Munch and “Girl with a Pearl Earring” by Johannes Vermeer. These pieces draw inspiration from Coca-Cola’s recent “Masterpiece” commercial. Interestingly, AI played a role in creating this commercial.

Eight distinct NFTs make up this collection. Their prices range from 0.0011 ETH to 0.014 ETH. Some of these NFTs are selling below their initial price on the NFT exchange, OpenSea. Consequently, nearly 50,000 NFTs have been minted with mint.fun. However, potential buyers should note that Wednesday is the final day for minting.

Coca-Cola is no stranger to the NFT landscape. In July 2021, they made headlines by auctioning four distinct NFTs. This auction raised an impressive sum of over $575,000, all of which went to charity. Additionally, in July 2022, the company released 136 collectibles to commemorate Pride Month.

Coinbase’s “onchain summer” initiative

Coinbase kicked off its “Onchain Summer” campaign to mark the introduction of Base’s mainnet. This campaign concludes on August 30 and showcases many onchain art, gaming, and music initiatives. All these projects derive their power from Base. Friends With Benefits, Optimism, and Atari are among the notable participants in this month-long celebration.

Besides, Friends With Benefits has introduced “New Era ETH” and “New Era BTC” NFTs. These were crafted with the anonymous crypto enthusiast, Cozomo de’ Medici. According to Jesse Pollak, Coinbase’s protocols lead, companies that develop and deploy on Base can also avail of grants.

Coca-Cola’s foray into the NFT world with its “Masterpiece” collection is a testament to the growing influence of digital art. As traditional brands like Coca-Cola embrace this new medium, the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds continue to blur.

This collection’s collaboration between historical and contemporary art offers a fresh perspective on the brand’s legacy. It also underscores the limitless possibilities that the fusion of technology and art can bring.