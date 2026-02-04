🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
CME Group

CME Group says it’s launching a proprietary “CME Coin” as earnings all estimates yet again

2 mins read
908200
CME is building its own coin.Not a theory.It’s happening.On an earnings call, Terry Duffy, the Chairman and CEO, confirmed that a tokenized cash product is in the works and will be released in 2026. It’s being developed with Google Cloud, and the plan is to run it on a decentralized network that other financial firms can also use. Terry didn’t say exactly what kind of coin this is going to be. It might be its own CME-issued token, or it could just be a tool for handling settlements and margins, kind of like JPMorgan’s JPMD deposit token. When someone from Morgan Stanley asked about tokenized collateral, Terry called it “pretty deep” but said they’re building their own coin either way. CME lays out the risks tied to accepting crypto assets as margin CME is already deep in crypto.It started with bitcoin futures, then added ETH, SOL, and XRP.This new product takes things further. Terry said the launch will use “another depository bank that will help facilitate those transactions.” So CME won’t handle all of it alone. He also said they’re looking into other types of onchain collateral, including stablecoins and tokenized money market funds, but there’s a line they won’t cross. “It all depends on who is issuing the token and giving it to us,” Terry said. “And it would also depend on the risks associated with that token. Would we haircut it to a point where it's even worth being taken or not?” Terry made it clear: CME won’t accept just any token. He said if someone brings a token from a systemically important financial institution, he might take it seriously. But a third-tier or fourth-tier bank? “That’s probably something I would not accept,” he said. Terry also added, “We’re not going to put the enterprise at risk by taking something we can’t get our arms around.” CME beats Wall Street with strong Q4 and full-year numbers Let’s talk numbers. CME crushed expectations again. For the fourth quarter of 2025, it reported $1.6 billion in revenue and $1.0 billion in operating income. Net income was $1.2 billion, with $3.24 in diluted earnings per share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $1.0 billion, and EPS was $2.77. Full-year revenue for 2025 hit $6.5 billion, with $4.2 billion in operating income. Net income landed at $4.1 billion. Adjusted EPS was $11.20. Terry said, “Last year, CME Group delivered the best year in our history and our fourth consecutive year of record revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share.” The platform hit an all-time high for average daily volume, hitting 28.1 million contracts in 2025. That included a 12% jump in commodities trading and a 5% rise in financials. For Q4 alone, volume hit 27.4 million contracts per day, the best fourth quarter on record. Outside the U.S., volume reached 8.3 million contracts, up 9% from the year before. Asia was up 18%, while EMEA rose 6%. Revenue from clearing and transaction fees hit $1.3 billion in Q4. Each contract pulled in about $0.707. Market data revenue was $208 million. By the end of 2025, CME had $4.6 billion in cash, including $200 million placed with the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation. It also carried $3.4 billion in debt. And it paid out $3.9 billion in dividends for the year. Since it adopted its variable dividend policy back in 2012, it’s returned nearly $30 billion to shareholders.

Contents

1. CME lays out the risks tied to accepting crypto assets as margin
2. CME beats Wall Street with strong Q4 and full-year numbers
Share link:

In this post:

  • CME is building its own tokenized cash product, expected to launch in 2026 with help from Google Cloud.
  • CEO Terry Duffy said they may accept stablecoins or tokenized funds, but only from trusted issuers.
  • CME reported $1.6B Q4 revenue and $4.1B in full-year net income, beating all estimates.

CME is building its own coin. Not a theory. It’s happening. On an earnings call, Terry Duffy, the Chairman and CEO, confirmed that a tokenized cash product is in the works and will be released in 2026.

It’s being developed with Google Cloud, and the plan is to run it on a decentralized network that other financial firms can also use.

Terry didn’t say exactly what kind of coin this is going to be. It might be its own CME-issued token, or it could just be a tool for handling settlements and margins, kind of like JPMorgan’s JPMD deposit token.

When someone from Morgan Stanley asked about tokenized collateral, Terry called it “pretty deep” but said they’re building their own coin either way.

CME lays out the risks tied to accepting crypto assets as margin

CME is already deep in crypto. It started with bitcoin futures, then added ETH, SOL, and XRP. This new product takes things further.

Terry said the launch will use “another depository bank that will help facilitate those transactions.” So CME won’t handle all of it alone.

He also said they’re looking into other types of on-chain collateral, including stablecoins and tokenized money market funds, but there’s a line they won’t cross. “It all depends on who is issuing the token and giving it to us,” Terry said. “And it would also depend on the risks associated with that token. Would we haircut it to a point where it’s even worth being taken or not?”

See also  TAE and Trump Media to create $6 billion publicly traded fusion firm, stock surges 35%

Terry made it clear: CME won’t accept just any token. He said if someone brings a token from a systemically important financial institution, he might take it seriously. But a third-tier or fourth-tier bank?

“That’s probably something I would not accept,” he said. Terry also added, “We’re not going to put the enterprise at risk by taking something we can’t get our arms around.”

CME beats Wall Street with strong Q4 and full-year numbers

Let’s talk numbers. CME crushed expectations again. For the fourth quarter of 2025, it reported $1.6 billion in revenue and $1.0 billion in operating income. Net income was $1.2 billion, with $3.24 in diluted earnings per share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $1.0 billion, and EPS was $2.77.

Full-year revenue for 2025 hit $6.5 billion, with $4.2 billion in operating income. Net income landed at $4.1 billion. Adjusted EPS was $11.20. Terry said, “Last year, CME Group delivered the best year in our history and our fourth consecutive year of record revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share.”

The platform hit an all-time high for average daily volume, hitting 28.1 million contracts in 2025. That included a 12% jump in commodities trading and a 5% rise in financials. For Q4 alone, volume hit 27.4 million contracts per day, the best fourth quarter on record.

See also  Berlin claims over 70% of Germany’s $45 million blockchain investments

Outside the U.S., volume reached 8.3 million contracts, up 9% from the year before. Asia was up 18%, while EMEA rose 6%.

Revenue from clearing and transaction fees hit $1.3 billion in Q4. Each contract pulled in about $0.707. Market data revenue was $208 million.

By the end of 2025, CME had $4.6 billion in cash, including $200 million placed with the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation. It also carried $3.4 billion in debt.

And it paid out $3.9 billion in dividends for the year. Since it adopted its variable dividend policy back in 2012, it’s returned nearly $30 billion to shareholders.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan