Alert clerk stops crypto scammers from stealing $30,000 from elderly shopper.

A store employee’s quick action and police response saved a Liberty resident from losing $30,000 to scammers on Tuesday.

The Liberty, Missouri, Police Department said on Facebook that a clerk spotted an older customer using a cryptocurrency machine while talking on his phone. Something didn’t seem right about the situation, so the clerk called the police.

Police intervene before money is sent

Officers discovered that the man believed his computer was infected with a virus. Someone claiming to be from Microsoft support was speaking to him on the phone. In order to resolve the issue, the caller advised him to pay money via a cryptocurrency ATM.

Before any money was transferred, police halted the transaction. Because the clerk stepped in, the man lost nothing.

Law enforcement officials say this type of scam is happening more and more, especially to older people.

Liberty Deputy Police Chief Matt Kellogg has seen these crimes many times. He explained how the con artists work.

“They make them nervous enough to do what they’re told. They [the scammers] tell them not to talk to the tellers or police. They instruct them all along to keep the transaction a secret to ‘protect’ their funds,” Kellogg said.

The scammers often stay on the phone with victims the whole time they’re going to the machine. They walk them through each step and make sure they don’t talk to anyone else.

Regional losses reach $3 million

This case is part of a bigger problem across the Kansas City area. Cryptocurrency ATMs have been showing up in more places, and criminals are taking advantage. KMBC9 has reported on several other cases where people lost money.

The numbers are alarming. Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said 156 people in Clay County have lost a combined $3 million to these scams in the past two years.

Thompson explained why criminals choose using these crypto ATM machines. “Scammers prefer to use these machines because the transactions are near instantaneous and they’re really, really difficult to reverse and also trace,” Thompson said.

The money moves fast, and once it’s gone, it’s almost impossible to get back or track down.

Missouri is now acting. In December 2025, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway began a statewide investigation. Her office is looking into businesses like CoinFlip and Bitcoin Depot that run cryptocurrency kiosks.

According to a press statement from the Attorney General’s Office, investigators are trying to determine whether these companies are breaking the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. The probe was spurred by reports of “devastating new scams” that targeted Missourians.

Hanaway’s office sent Civil Investigative Demands to several companies.

In Liberty, police are doing what they can to warn people. The department has put warning signs on every cryptocurrency machine in the city.

Police want everyone to know that real businesses, government offices, and tech support companies will never ask for payment through cryptocurrency machines. If someone says otherwise, it’s a scam.

The Liberty case shows that even with all the technology available today, sometimes the best protection is a person paying attention. The store clerk noticed something wrong and did something about it. That simple action saved the victim $30,000.

Police and prosecutors are working on bigger solutions, but right now, people like the store clerk are making a difference. In a problem that has cost the region $3 million, one observant employee can be the difference between someone keeping their life savings or losing everything.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a new alert on February 6, 2026, noting that alert retail workers are currently the most effective defense against this surge in kiosk fraud. This successful intervention proves that local vigilance remains the strongest safeguard for residents’ life savings while state investigations into these machines continue.