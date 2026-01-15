CleanSpark buys Texas land to build AI and HPC data centers as BTC mining shifts

CleanSpark, Inc., a leading US Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company, has agreed to purchase 447 acres of land in Brazoria County, Texas, to construct large-scale data centers for AI and high-performance computing, as Bitcoin mining has become too expensive in relation to the profit margins.

The land acquisition, part of a definitive agreement announced on Wednesday, complements a long-term extension of transmission facilities that will enable 300 megawatts (MW) of immediate power demand, with expansion options up to 600 MW.

Together with CleanSpark’s existing Austin County site and power assets, the company is building a regional compute hub in the greater Houston area, with nearly 1 gigawatt of potential capacity, positioning itself as a major supplier of infrastructure for AI workloads.

CleanSpark is adding more power so it can serve more customers who use AI

CleanSpark acquired land near Houston due to the strong grid and large energy supply from the nearby ERCOT power market. The region has a high demand for AI computing and can supply electricity at a scale that many other markets can’t offer, which is a big advantage for the company.

AI and HPC data centers operate continuously, requiring a substantial amount of electricity every hour. For this reason, CleanSpark has signed long-term agreements that enable it to connect directly to high-voltage power lines, ensuring its machines receive the optimal amount of energy to maintain operations.

The company can now create campuses for data centers that expand without requiring renegotiation of access to power or rebuilding of infrastructure later. Access to direct transmission also reduces the risks of power limits, grid congestion, and delays that small local connections often face.

CleanSpark also wants its data centers to be located close together, allowing them to share resources easily. And since they already have another development site nearby, in Austin County, they can quickly achieve their goals and become more efficient than if each project were spread across different states.

Large AI customers require consistent power, predictable costs, and ample space to grow over the long term. The Houston-area and Austin County sites, combined, could provide up to 890 megawatts of power to help customers expand without disruption.

Some customers require direct grid access, while others prefer dedicated on-site power solutions close to their computing operations, so CleanSpark plans to support both front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter power setups across its developments in Texas. The data center developer wants customers to view it as a long-term partner in a market where reliable power is one of the most valuable resources.

Harder Bitcoin mining is pushing miners toward AI and faster computing

Bitcoin mining has become extremely expensive, and profit margins have shrunk even further due to increased competition in 2025, as more miners joined the market. Companies had no choice but to use more resources to maintain the same margins they had before.

Companies began seeking alternative sources of income, and since most large-scale miners operate sites with robust grid connections, they opted for AI and HPC. Unlike Bitcoin mining, whose profit margins have become unpredictable due to intense competition, AI and HPC have long-term agreements with steady payments, allowing miners to predict future revenue better.

Companies like CleanSpark can quickly integrate AI and HPC operations with minimal limitations on new construction, as the company has already been handling large amounts of power efficiently. The firm can now continue mining BTC where it makes sense and accommodate other projects that support long-term planning.

Miners now want to reduce their dependence on Bitcoin because the prices are unstable and competition is high. Several firms have already modified parts of their operations to incorporate AI or computing, while others have announced plans to do so in the near future.

Texas has become a favorite for miners making this transition because it has large amounts of available power, strong transmission infrastructure, and an increasing demand for computing services.

CleanSpark aims to leverage its mining roots by transforming them into computing platforms and will continue to expand its portfolio in Texas, negotiating with potential partners who require co-location and large-scale compute campuses.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.