Citi invests in stablecoin startup BVNK as Wall Street embraces digital assets

On October 9, Citigroup invested in stablecoin infrastructure startup BVNK as U.S. banks expand their presence in the crypto and digital asset space. BVNK said the funding will support its global stablecoin payment network as it accelerates U.S. market growth.

BVNK announced that Citi’s investment follows earlier support from Visa, Tiger Global, and Haun Ventures. The company has secured stable funding as stablecoins are increasingly being incorporated into regulated finance.

BVNK co-founder and managing director Chris Harmse implied that the company’s valuation exceeds the $750 million disclosed at its most recent investment round.

BVNK expands stablecoin infrastructure amid rising demand

Arvind Purushotham, Head of Citi Ventures, alleged that stablecoins are becoming more popular as a means of resolving on-chain and cryptocurrency asset transactions. He emphasized that BVNK’s enterprise-grade infrastructure and track record of success attracted Citi Ventures.

Chris Harmse, the managing director, said that the company is experiencing a surge in demand for infrastructure built on stablecoins. He revealed that BVNK’s strongest momentum comes from the U.S., its fastest-growing market over the past 18 months, as regulatory clarity improves.

Harmse added that institutional confidence has increased as a result of the recent approval of the GENIUS Act, a U.S. measure that provides greater governance of stablecoins.

“You are seeing with the GENIUS Act coming through, and regulatory clarity, an explosion of demand for building on top of stablecoin infrastructure,” –Chris Harmse, Co-founder and Managing Director, BVNK

Chris Harmse stated that American banks, such as Citi, are taking advantage of the GENIUS Act. He emphasized that the GENIUS Act will ensure American banks remain at the forefront of the payments technology revolution.

The Managing Director noted that BVNK has “dipped in and out of profitability” due to its investment in growth, adding that it is on track to be profitable next year.

Harmse mentioned that customers in other nations can utilize BVNK’s technology to pay vendors, contractors, or retailers. He emphasized that the company aims to expand its client base, which may include neobanks or digital-only banks that accept stablecoins as a primary payment method for their checking accounts.

In June, Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi, announced that the bank planned a more robust entry into the cryptocurrency space. She noted that Citi explored custodian services for digital assets and is contemplating the introduction of its own stablecoin.

Citi raises stablecoin market forecast to $4 trillion

Citi increased its stablecoin market projection in September, predicting that the industry could reach $4 trillion by 2030, driven by its rapid adoption over the previous six months. Following earlier predictions of $1.6 trillion and $3.7 trillion, Citi established a base case of $1.9 trillion and a bullish scenario of $4 trillion. The bank expects the stablecoin supply will remain U.S. dollar-denominated (approximately 90%), with non-U.S. countries promoting national currency CBDCs.

Citi noted that a U.S. regulatory framework for stablecoins could drive net new demand for U.S. Treasuries, making stablecoin issuers among the largest holders of U.S. Treasuries by 2030. The bank stated that stablecoins present a risk to established banking ecosystems. Citi claimed that stablecoins are likely to provide banks and financial institutions with opportunities to offer new services.

“Institutional adoption of stablecoins is still in its very early stages, maybe 0.5 on a scale of 0 to 10. But we are seeing serious institutional interest in the space across banks, asset managers, and other financial institutions.” – Catherine Gu, Head of Institutional Client Solutions, Visa

Visa made an undisclosed investment in BVNK in May through its Visa Ventures division. The $50 million Series B fundraising round led by Haun Ventures was closed by the stablecoin infrastructure startup last year.

Rubail Birwadker, Head of Products and Partnerships at Visa, explained, “Stablecoins are fast becoming a part of global payment flows.” He asserted that Visa makes investments in new technology and builders like BVNK, which are engaged in “what’s next in commerce,” to better serve its clients and partners.

Sign up to Bybit and start trading with $30,050 in welcome gifts