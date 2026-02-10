Cisco unveils 102.4 Tbps switch chip, claims major performance edge over Nvidia and Broadcom

Cisco has stepped up its AI development efforts by launching its 102.4 Tbps switch to compete with higher-bandwidth chips from Nvidia and Broadcom.

Cisco, a global tech and AI company based in Amsterdam, has unveiled a new switch it claims can rival Nvidia’s Spectrum-X Ethernet Photonics and Broadcom’s Tomahawk 6.

In a press release published on Tuesday, the firm announced the launch of the Silicon One G300 for large GPU deployments. The company claims the Silicon One G300 can power new Cisco N9000 and Cisco 8000 systems that are at the center stage of AI networking in the data center.

Cisco rolls out Silicon One G300 to join the AI networking race

Like Nvidia and Broadcom’s chips, the G300 has 512 SerDes that process data at 200 Gigabits per second. The massive radix implies that Cisco’s new release can now support deployments of up to 128,000 GPUs using just 750 switches, compared with 2,500 previously required for the same output. The SerDes can also merge to facilitate even faster connections of up to 1.6 terabits per second.

The firm said the new release features the latest liquid-cooling systems, allowing the switch to power high-density optics and unlock new efficiency benchmarks for its clientele. The company also announced that it had optimized Nexus One to enable streamlined AI development operations for enterprises. According to Cisco, the upgrade has eliminated the complexity that can prevent AI developers from scaling AI data centers.

Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco, said that Cisco “was spearheading performance, manageability, and security in AI networking by innovating across the full stack – from silicon to systems and software.” Patel added that the company was developing a foundation to support various client tiers, including hyperscalers and enterprises, as they adopt AI-powered workloads.

Martin Lund, Executive Vice President of Cisco’s Common Hardware Group, also commented on the new switch, saying that Cisco Silicon One G300 will provide users with “high-performance, programmable, and deterministic networking” to allow them to “fully utilize their compute and scale AI securely and reliably in production.”

The new Silicon One G300 is 102.4 Tbps of switching silicon, and the company claims it offers Intelligent Collective Networking, which increases network utilization by 33% and reduces job completion time by 28% compared to simulated non-optimized path selection. The advantages will make AI data centers more profitable, with more tokens generated per GPU-hour, according to Cisco.

Cisco emphasized in the press release that the switch offers several advantages, including the ability to handle bursty AI traffic and to respond more quickly to link failures. The switch also prevents packet drops that can stall jobs, ensuring reliable data delivery even over long distances, according to the announcement.

Cisco announces AgenticOps release for data center networking

The Silicon One G300 is highly programmable and interoperable with new network functionality, even after deployment. According to the AI company, this functionality allows the switch to play multiple network roles and support emerging use cases. The switch will also protect long-term infrastructure investments and provide users with holistic, at-speed security required to keep clusters functioning effectively and efficiently.

Cisco also announced it has released AgenticOps for data center networking through AI Canvas. The release will make it easier for users to troubleshoot through guided, human-in-the-loop conversations that convert complex tasks into actionable resolutions.

The developments come after industry experts say the chip industry is poised for continued growth. Cryptopolitan reported that the chip market is set to hit $1 trillion in annual revenue for the first time. The reports cited comments made by John Neuffer, who runs the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Neuffer said that the semiconductor sector is the foundation of every critical strategic industry. The report noted that the rise of data centers worldwide is driving a surge in demand for powerful chips, helping chip makers like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Micron record strong sales.