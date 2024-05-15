Circle to move legal headquarters to U.S. ahead of IPO

Circle, a key player in the stablecoin market, is packing up its legal base in Ireland and heading to the United States, eyeing a major step forward with its upcoming IPO.

The decision, officially lodged in court documents, aims to plant Circle’s corporate roots deeper into U.S. soil, getting ready for a public offering that could shake up the crypto and traditional finance industry alike.

Circle’s transition is targeted at U.S. investors

Reports confirmed that Circle indeed has intentions to make the U.S. its new legal domicile, a change brought on as the company prepares to list its shares publicly.

This transition isn’t just about geography, though. It is a strategic alignment to leverage the strong U.S. market framework and Wall Street as it steps into the IPO spotlight.

Despite the excitement, a spokesperson kept the cards close to the chest, offering no specific reasons for this strategic decision.

January was when Circle had its formal engagement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that revealed its serious IPO intentions.

Circle has been recovering and expanding

The crypto market has been relatively favorable lately, with $USDC, Circle’s flagship $33 billion stablecoin, regaining its stride.

From a dip to $24 billion market cap earlier in the year, $USDC has seen a notable market recovery, thanks in part to the general crypto market’s rally and high expectations of a bull run.

This rebound is particularly impressive considering last year’s crises, which saw $USDC’s reserves hit hard by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

But Circle isn’t in this alone. Heavy hitters like Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, and Fidelity back it, not to mention crypto-centric giants like Coinbase.

Speaking of Coinbase, Anthony Bassili, head of tokenization there, recently highlighted their deep involvement with over $28 billion of assets in Circle, emphasizing their capability to also mint $USDC.

Coinbase crushed it in Q1 2024



– Revenue: $1.6B (+72% vs Q4)

– Opex: $0.9B (+5% vs Q4)

– Net Income: $1.2B (+331% vs Q4)

– Adj. EBITDA: $1.0B (+213% vs Q4)

– Cash: $7.1B (+24% vs Q4)

– 2x USDC on platform vs Q4

– 8x Base developers vs Q4 pic.twitter.com/nEO96t687p — Ryan Rasmussen (@RasterlyRock) May 2, 2024

Coinbase is betting big on expanding $USDC’s utility across its Base platform, aiming to set a precedent for others in the industry.

The platform’s infrastructure, including the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and integration of $USDC, promises enhanced security and broader adoption.

Giving users the opportunity to trade diverse assets directly, without converting them to dollars, is one of their missions, according to Bassili.

However, he notes that big developments in regulatory frameworks and product design are necessary to realize these goals.

Since its launch, Coinbase’s Base, an Ethereum layer-2 chain, has not only doubled Ethereum’s transaction volume but also attracted an explosion in developer interest, boasting an 800% increase in activity.

This surge has contributed massively to Circle’s 30% market capitalization boost in the first quarter of 2024 alone, paralleling a 15% rise in stablecoin revenue as part of Coinbase’s overall revenue increase by a third.