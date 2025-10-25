Chrysler under investigation as 89 complaints trigger NHTSA’s 232K‑vehicle probe.

Chrysler is now under formal investigation after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a probe into 232,209 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator vehicles from the 2020 model year sold across the United States.

The safety watchdog announced the action Saturday, according to Reuters, after receiving 89 separate complaints from drivers who said their instrument panel cluster (IPC) either shut off completely or flickered while the vehicle was in motion.

That display houses critical readouts like the speedometer, fuel level, engine status, and warning lights—all of which are supposed to stay visible while driving.

The agency warned that a disrupted IPC could cause drivers to lose track of how fast they’re going or how much gas is left. If the fuel gauge cuts out, there’s a risk of unknowingly running empty and losing power mid-drive.

The problem hasn’t been linked to crashes or injuries so far, but the NHTSA says it’s now gathering more data to figure out how often it’s happening and whether a recall is needed.

The issue affects Chrysler, which is part of Stellantis, and applies to vehicles that had not yet transitioned to the automaker’s updated electrical systems.

NHTSA launches recall on Ram ProMaster over overheating risk

While the IPC probe dominates headlines, the NHTSA also reported that 291,664 Ram ProMaster vehicles are being recalled by Chrysler due to a potential overheating issue in the radiator fan’s electrical circuit.

If the circuit overheats, it could trigger more serious electrical faults, though no injuries or incidents have been publicly confirmed. Chrysler told the agency a remedy is being developed, and dealers will be informed once the fix is ready.

In the background of all this, Stellantis is spending aggressively in the United States to brace for economic fallout tied to Donald Trump’s return to the White House and the revival of his tariff policies. The automaker is now throwing $13 billion into its U.S. operations over four years, an $8 billion increase over what it had pledged earlier this year.

Stellantis plans to use the cash to increase output of gas and hybrid vehicles, and says the funding will also help cover R&D and supplier partnerships.

The investment will fund plant expansions in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana, and is expected to add 5,000 jobs across those sites. The company is also betting on petrol-powered models as EV tax credits expire and emissions rules come under review.

As part of the shift, it’s revived the Hemi V8 in its Ram light-duty pickups, and a new Dodge Charger with a petrol engine is now in development.

Canada hits back with tariffs, Stellantis halts Compass plans

But Stellantis is also feeling pressure from north of the border. Canada has started to restrict tariff exemptions on U.S.-built vehicles after GM and Stellantis moved production out of Ontario.

The country originally offered a remission carveout to avoid Trump’s car tariffs, but is now pulling back that offer for companies shifting production elsewhere.

As a result, GM is permanently shutting down electric van production in Ingersoll, leaving the plant without another model in the pipeline. And Stellantis just suspended Compass SUV production near Toronto, putting 3,000 factory jobs in danger.

With Canada being the biggest buyer of U.S. vehicles, taking in 629,000 units last year, the policy change could have wide-reaching effects on trade and labor.

Meanwhile, Stellantis is seeing strong demand in the U.S. auto market. Between July and September, the company’s North American sales rose 35%, while Europe saw an 8% bump. Still, the road ahead may not be smooth.

Patrick Hummel, an auto analyst at UBS, said the massive U.S. investments might make it “more challenging to achieve a turnaround in free cash flow” in the short term.

